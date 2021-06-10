Regulatory News:

Tier 1 aeronautical equipment manufacturer, Latécoère (Paris:LAT) confirms this year again its status as a major patent filer by being ranked 1st mid-cap company (ETI) in Occitanie according to the INPI's annual ranking.

As an innovative company, Latécoère is reinforcing its status as a leading industrial player in Occitanie. The Aerostructures branch ("Latécoère" in the ranking) has 15 published patent applications, making it the 5th largest applicant in the region, while the Interconnection Systems branch ("Latelec"), with 11 published patent applications, is in 11th place. With a total of 26 patent applications published by its two branches, the Latécoère Group would thus be the 4th French ETI in this field.

The Group has maintained its R&T efforts in 2020 at €5.9 million and will do the same in 2021 to continue to offer the market innovative technologies. The Group's dynamic R&T efforts will enable Latécoère to continue to develop its optical technology and strengthen its position as a leader in doors. The Group salutes the essential support of the public authorities (DGAC, DGE, DGA, the Occitanie and Nouvelle-Aquitaine regions), which have been present at its side over the years and in its innovative projects, and even more so in the framework of France Relance.

"We are very proud of Latécoère's leadership in this INPI ranking for 2020. It highlights the excellent work accomplished by our Research Technology teams and the innovation capacity of the Group's two branches, Aerostructures and Interconnection Systems. This result confirms the relevance of Latécoère's strategic choices in favor of innovation: despite a very deteriorated economic context due to the health crisis, we have maintained our support for our research and technology activities, which are based entirely in France. We will continue to support research and development to enable Latécoère to offer its customers ever more innovative technologies," said Serge Bérenger, Latécoère's Director of Innovation and R&T.

To learn more about INPI's ranking, click here.

_____________________________________________________

About Latécoère

As an international group and "rank 1" partner of the world's leading aircraft manufacturers (Airbus, Embraer, Dassault, Boeing, Bombardier and Mitsubishi Aircraft), Latécoère is involved in all segments of the aeronautics industry (commercial, regional, business and military aircraft), in two areas of activity:

Aerostructures Industry (55% of sales): fuselage sections and doors,

Interconnection Systems (45% of sales): wiring, electrical furniture and onboard equipment.

As of December 31, 2020, the Group employed 4,172 people in 13 countries. Latécoère, a public limited company with capital of €189,637,036 divided into 94,818,518 shares with a par value of €2, is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B, Codes ISIN: FR0000032278 Reuters: LAEP.PA Bloomberg: LAT.FP

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210609005928/en/

Contacts:

Taddeo

Pierre-Jean Le Mauff Media Relations

+33 (0)7 77 78 58 67 teamlatecoere@taddeo.fr