Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Sivers Semiconductors to the Main Market

Stockholm, June 10, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Sivers Semiconductors AB's shares (short name SIVE) commence today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. The company belongs to the Technology sector. Sivers Semiconductors is the 76th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. The Sivers Group develops, manufactures and sells chips, components, modules and subsystems based on advanced semiconductor technology for 5G millimeter wave networks, and optical semiconductors for fiber networks, wireless optical networks and sensors. Millimeter wave technology and optical semi-conductors are central to high-speed networks. The Wireless business area is fully focused on 5G, while the Photonics business area focuses on passive optical fiber networks (PONs), wireless optical networks and sensors. The operations are mainly conducted in the two companies Sivers Wireless AB and Sivers Photonics Ltd. Sivers Wireless's head office is located in Kista, Stockholm. The Company also has a development site in Gothenburg. Sivers Photonic's headquarter and factory are located in Glasgow, Scotland. "The listing on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market is a quality stamp and an important milestone for us," said Anders Storm, Group CEO of Sivers Semiconductors. "It is another important piece of the puzzle in our continued expansion and development of the company as it contributes to an increased awareness of our business. The listing strengthens our profile and our brand both with our customers and with investors, which means that we have increased access to the Swedish and international capital markets. In addition, our ability to attract and retain qualified employees increases. All in all, the listing is an important part of creating increased long-term shareholder value.2 "We are pleased to see Sivers Semiconductors take the step from the Nasdaq First North Growth Market to the Main Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "We are proud to see internationally recognized technology companies grow and evolve. We look forward to follow Sivers Semiconductors on their continued journey". *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Wulfing +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com