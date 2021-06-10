Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.06.2021
WKN: A1W9Z9 ISIN: SE0003917798 
Frankfurt
10.06.21
08:07 Uhr
2,964 Euro
+0,246
+9,05 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
10.06.2021 | 08:41
Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Sivers Semiconductors to the Main Market

Stockholm, June 10, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
Sivers Semiconductors AB's shares (short name SIVE) commence today on the
Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. The company belongs to the Technology sector.
Sivers Semiconductors is the 76th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's
Nordic markets* in 2021. 

The Sivers Group develops, manufactures and sells chips, components, modules
and subsystems based on advanced semiconductor technology for 5G millimeter
wave networks, and optical semiconductors for fiber networks, wireless optical
networks and sensors. Millimeter wave technology and optical semi-conductors
are central to high-speed networks. The Wireless business area is fully focused
on 5G, while the Photonics business area focuses on passive optical fiber
networks (PONs), wireless optical networks and sensors. 

The operations are mainly conducted in the two companies Sivers Wireless AB and
Sivers Photonics Ltd. Sivers Wireless's head office is located in Kista,
Stockholm. The Company also has a development site in Gothenburg. Sivers
Photonic's headquarter and factory are located in Glasgow, Scotland. 

"The listing on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market is a quality stamp and an
important milestone for us," said Anders Storm, Group CEO of Sivers
Semiconductors. "It is another important piece of the puzzle in our continued
expansion and development of the company as it contributes to an increased
awareness of our business. The listing strengthens our profile and our brand
both with our customers and with investors, which means that we have increased
access to the Swedish and international capital markets. In addition, our
ability to attract and retain qualified employees increases. All in all, the
listing is an important part of creating increased long-term shareholder
value.2 

"We are pleased to see Sivers Semiconductors take the step from the Nasdaq
First North Growth Market to the Main Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of
European Listings at Nasdaq. "We are proud to see internationally recognized
technology companies grow and evolve. We look forward to follow Sivers
Semiconductors on their continued journey". 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Rebecka Wulfing
+46 73 449 7122
rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
