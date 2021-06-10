The "Coronavirus Test Kits Market in Europe 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The European coronavirus test kits market is poised to decline by 4.61 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost (28)% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by the increasing government funding and the rising focus on preventing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The report on the coronavirus test kits market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The coronavirus test kits market in Europe analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.
This study identifies the increasing number of strategic alliances as one of the prime reasons driving the coronavirus test kits market in Europe growth during the next few years.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading coronavirus test kits market vendors in Europe that include 3D Biomedicine Science and Technology Co. Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., bioMerieux SA, Co-Diagnostics Inc., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co. Ltd., QIAGEN NV, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Also, the coronavirus test kits market analysis report in Europe includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End user
- Government Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Non government Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- UK Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Russian Federation Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Italy Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Germany Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rest of Europe Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3D Biomedicine Science and Technology Co. Ltd.
- Abbott Laboratories
- BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.
- bioMerieux SA
- Co-Diagnostics Inc.
- Danaher Corp.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co. Ltd.
- QIAGEN NV
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Appendix
