NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 - Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, today announced participation in the following industry and investor conferences in June:
- June 14-18: BIO Digital (formerly BIO International Convention). Members of the company's business development team will host one-on-one partnering meetings during the conference. To schedule a meeting, please use the BIO Digital partnering portal at: www.bio.org/events/bio-digital/partnering.
- June 16-17: JMP Securities Life Science Conference. Daniel Vitt, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Immunic, will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, June 17, at 11:30 am ET. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the "Events and Presentations" section of Immunic's website at: ir.imux.com/events-and-presentations. An archived replay will be available on the company's website for a period of 90 days.
