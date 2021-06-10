HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD.U) (US:CBDHF) (FWB:8OO) ("HempFusion" or the "Company"), a leading health and wellness Company offering premium probiotic supplements and products containing CBD, is pleased to announce the launch of key products through its wholly owned subsidiary, Probulin Probiotics, LLC ("Probulin"), in Boots Ireland, the country's leading pharmacy-led health and beauty retailer.

Probulin Probiotic EU Lineup (Photo: Business Wire)

HempFusion is pleased to be offering its new EU compliant Probulin products for the Boots Ireland launch, establishing a foundation for further opportunities and expansion in retailers across Ireland, the United Kingdom and Europe.

Boots Ireland is part of the Retail Pharmacy International Division of one of the world's largest purchasers of prescription drugs and many other health and well-being products, with one of the largest retail footprints in the world.

"In January, we signed the initial distribution deal for Ireland and we're pleased that Boots, the largest pharmacy-led health and beauty retailer in Ireland, is now stocking our products in nearly 50% of stores across the country," commented Jon Visser, the Company's Chief Revenue Officer. "With many more retailers in Ireland expected to follow suit, our immediate expansion plan includes additional retail outlets throughout the UK and Europe," continued Visser.

Established in 1849, the Boots brand holds a place in the heart of the communities it serves. Committed to providing exceptional customer and patient care, Boots was recently recognized as the most reputable pharmacy and retailer in Ireland (*2020 RepTrak study).

ABOUT HEMPFUSION

HempFusion is a leading health and wellness CBD company utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition. HempFusion distributes its family of brands, including HempFusion, Probulin Probiotics, Biome Research, and HF Labs, to approximately 4,000 retail locations across all 50 states of the United States and select international locations. Built on a foundation of regulatory compliance and human safety, HempFusion's diverse product portfolio comprises 48 SKUs including tinctures, proprietary FDA Drug Listed Over-The-Counter (OTC) Topicals, Doctor/Practitioner Lines and more. With a strong focus on research and development, HempFusion has an additional 30 products under development. HempFusion is a board member of the US Hemp Roundtable, and HempFusion's wholly-owned subsidiary, Probulin Probiotics, is one of the fastest-growing probiotics companies in the United States, according to SPINs reported data. HempFusion's CBD products are based on a proprietary Whole Food Hemp Complex and are available in-store or by visiting HempFusion online at www.hempfusion.com or www.probulin.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to HempFusion's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "expects," "will continue," "is anticipated," "anticipates," "believes," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "forecast," "projection," "strategy," "objective" and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. In particular and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements relating to further opportunities and expansion of the Company's products in retailers across Ireland, the United Kingdom and Europe and the Company's other plans, focus and objectives.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond HempFusion's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact and progression of the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors set forth under "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the annual information form of the Company dated March 31, 2021, and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. HempFusion undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for HempFusion to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

