ePlay Digital Inc: ePlay Provides Corporate Update on Howie's Games, Fan Freak, and New Titles

Bill C218 is a significant catalyst for the Company and Fan Freak

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / ePlay Digital Inc . ( CSE:EPY) (OTC PINK:EPYFF) (FSE:2NY2 ) (the "Company") today announced a corporate update for Howie's Games, Fan Freak, and new titles including preliminary development and marketing results. ePlay also announces that the Company has begun iOS front-end and universal back-end development of the Fan Freak Wallet to handle deposit and withdrawal of funds used to play the game. This is the final phase of development prior to testing daily fantasy, pick sheet, streak and other games that make up the Fan Freak title. The Company is thrilled to see the progress of new Canadian legislation (Bill C-218) related to single-game sports betting and considers these legislative advancements and the upcoming release of Fan Freak to be a major catalyst for the Company.

The company is also 60-days into the launch of marketing for some of the 11 existing titles in Google Play and Apple App Store. This resulted in over 50,000 installs, top 100 Sports app rankings in eight countries, and top 100 Family app rankings in four countries.

"Further expansion of our marketing program will continue as we scale early successes," says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital. "In addition, we look forward to replicating the development and marketing success from the last 60 days for new titles and franchises such as Fan Freak and Klocked."

Selected apps for the April 2021 marketing launch included titles from Howie Mandel's mobile game franchise and the early access program for the Klocked running app. The Klocked early access program resulted in 2,000 sign-ups in less than 2-weeks and now some of those users will start to receive their invites to download beta versions of Klocked following Apple approval.

The company also submitted two new titles to Google Play Store and Apple for App Store for approval. More details on these new titles will be announced upon app approvals.

ePlay's mobile games and virtual worlds including Howie Mandel's Howie's Games , Robert Horry's Big Shot Basketball , and ePlay's running app, Klocked . Updates on ePlay's new NFT platform are to follow.

The Company also announces it has issued an aggregate of 333,152 restricted common shares in the capital of the Company pursuant to debt settlements made with three consultants to the Company settling an aggregate of $76,626 in services rendered, settled at $0.23 per share. $53,525 of these amounts were settled with two officers of the Company.

About ePlay

ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game creator and publisher specializing in sports, esports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including their new augmented reality running app, Klocked.me , flagship title Big Shot Basketball and Howie Mandel mobile game collaboration - HowiesGames.com . ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and eSports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.

ePlay's wholly-owned subsidiary, Mobovivo eSports specializes in augmented reality, mobile game development and mobile eSports streaming.

ePlay Released Games

Howie Go Viral - iOS / Android

Outbreak ES - iOS

Outbreak Unlimited - iOS / Android

SwishAR ES - iOS

SwishAR - iOS / Android

Big Shot Basketball - iOS / Android

Big Swish - iOS

Big Shot Swish ES - iOS

Sign up for early access to Klocked Augmented Reality Fitness App - Klocked.me

Sign up for early access to Fan Freak Sports App

Further Information

Further details are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company's profile on the CSE's website at www.thecse.com/

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE): Symbol EPY

Deutsche Boerse Xetra - Frankfurt Stock Exchange: Symbol 2NY2; WKN: A2AN4D; ISIN CA26885W1041

