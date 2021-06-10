Business Warrior CEO Discusses Revenue Growth and Compound Effect in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / SmallCapVoice.com Inc. ('SCV') announces the availability of a new interview with Business Warrior Corp. (OTC PINK:BZWR) ('the Company') CEO Rhett Doolittle and President Jonathan Brooks to discuss the Company's business strategies and strong revenue performance.

Business Warrior is a Software-as-a-service (SaaS) company with a unique platform that combines proprietary software with customized advertising campaigns to help small- to medium-sized businesses grow their business and accelerate their return on investment (ROI). Speaking with SCV's Stuart Smith, Doolittle described how initiatives set forth in 2020 are fueling the Company's current sales growth.

"We've had some great momentum," Doolittle said, referring to the Company's better-than-expected March revenues. "Last year was building demand and now it's converting that demand into real users, partnerships and revenue. That heated up the first part of the year."

Business Warrior's March revenues grew more than 412% vs. February, beating its previous forecast for sequential growth of 350%. Doolittle said this trajectory will continue through April and May as well, thanks to a solid business strategy.

"We're not a one-time revenue kind of company," he explained. "Our whole model is built on monthly recurring revenue. Even though we're having these huge hits, we're all about converting this amount of volume and customers into monthly recurring revenue … we're focused on the fundamentals that turn this into real long-term value for the Company."

Brooks added that smart and timely decision-making, along with attracting highly qualified talent, underscores the Company's commitment to subscribers.

"We make sure and craft the best small business experience out there so that the software is sticky and that the end-user finds such value in it," he told Smith. "If you deliver value to the end-user, there's going to be value in the company, there's going to be value to our shareholders. It just cascades, and we pay it forward."

The Company's next step is to allocate revenues toward building infrastructure, product improvement and ultimately more revenue.

"We're really seeing a compounding effect right now, which will only get better in the next 90 days, 120 days and years coming forward," added Doolittle.

Business Warrior utilizes a metric-driven strategy to ensure that the Company's broader business model works in its favor.

"The minute that we prove our ROI, then we can throw gas on the fire and then all of the sudden it's explosive," concluded Brooks. "The way that we approach our problems is very data driven, and we make the right decisions based on what the data it telling us. I'm really optimistic about the months and years moving forward on this. At the end of the day, it's going to return to the end subscriber, their business is going to get better, and Business Warrior is going to get better."

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/june-interview-business-warrior-bzwr/

About Business Warrior Corp.

Business Warrior (OTC PINK:BZWR) is the source for small businesses in America to enhance their brand and boost marketing results. The Business Warrior software takes a holistic view of a business' online reputation, listings, website search results and social media. Predictive algorithms are utilized to recommend the most imperative actions needed to drive new customers, positively impact daily operations, and improve profitability. For more information, please visit www.BusinessWarrior.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

