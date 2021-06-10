Ezra AI, Inc.: Ezra Expands Full-Body Cancer Screening Services to Miami, Florida

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / Jun 10, 2021 / Ezra, the AI startup transforming early cancer detection through its Full-Body MRI screening service, announced today that it is expanding to Miami, Florida.

In the United States, almost 1.9 million people are expected to be diagnosed with cancer in 2021, and 50% of them will discover it late. One of the reasons why so many people detect cancer late is because screening modalities exist for just six of the top 15 most prevalent types of cancer.

The Ezra Full Body screening service provides preventative, proactive cancer screening in up to 13 organs, giving individuals the ability to detect potential cancer at an earlier stage. Ezra members get an Ezra Full Body MRI scan as part of their annual health routine.

The company has been operating in New York, San Francisco, and Los Angeles since 2019 and has scanned over 1,000 people . 13% of Ezra's members have found potential cancer through an Ezra Scan, and almost three-quarters of members have discovered non-cancerous, but clinically significant, disease states (such as fatty liver disease, hernias, aneurysms, or disk bulges).

Over 100,000 people are expected to be diagnosed with cancer in Miami in 2021. Ezra has partnered with 3T Radiology & Research (3T), a leading outpatient medical imaging network in Miami, to start offering the company's innovative cancer screening services to Miami residents. Ezra will initially be offering its Full Body MRI at 3T's Miami Beach and Aventura locations, with plans to expand to more locations in the near future.

Mr. Gal, co-founder and CEO of Ezra, said, "I'm incredibly excited to be bringing our innovative early-stage cancer screening services to Miami. I'm also looking forward to building a team on the ground and expanding to more regions of the Sunshine State."

About Ezra

Ezra is a New York-based healthcare technology company utilizing medical imaging and Artificial Intelligence to provide individuals with a full-body cancer screening service that is fast, accurate, and affordable. By advocating for early cancer detection as part of annual health screenings, Ezra is on a mission to create a new standard of preventative care, providing people with the necessary knowledge to make decisions about their health. The company's cancer screening services are available in New York, California, and Florida.

