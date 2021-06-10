Alkame Holdings, Inc.: Alkame Prepares 270,000 Unit Blueberry Production Run and Export to Japan

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:ALKM), a publicly traded health and wellness technology holding company, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. continues its Production Commitment to Pacific Flavors International Inc., a leading international food supplier and exporter of Oregon Blueberries over the coming weeks.

This order for 270,000 units is expected to generate significant revenue for the Company. Pacific Flavors showcases the company's versatility and broad spectrum of capabilities and handles Oregon Blueberries at approximately 50,000 pounds of blueberries daily and packs at speeds up to 108 jars per minute, equating to as many as 60 pallets per shift.

For 20 years, Pacific Flavors, Inc. has been successfully showcasing the absolute best of the Pacific Northwest region's indigenous sustainably sourced Blueberries. Oregon Blueberries are one of nature's perfect foods that are high in Potassium, Iron, and Calcium, and low in calories. Pacific Flavor has been supplying some of Asia's most prominent and largest grocery store chains through prestigious distribution networks, DELTA International Co., Ltd., and F&T Corporation.

Robert K. Eakle, Alkame CEO states, 'With supply line issues during an international pandemic effecting many businesses, we are very happy to have worked through those constraints and gear up our facility for this year's Blueberry harvest."

About West Coast Co Packer, Inc.

West Coast Co Packer, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alkame Holdings, Inc. and is a specialty liquid and single-serve manufacturer, co-packer, private labeler, and contract manufacturer, and is expected to immediately complement and seamlessly integrate with Alkame's other subsidiaries including Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. is a specialty natural, organic liquid-based hot and cold fill food & beverage manufacturer in glass and PET bottles and jars. To learn more about West Coast Copacker visit www.westcoastcopacker.com.

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded health and wellness technology holding company, with a focus on patentable, innovative, and eco-friendly consumer products. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries manufacture products with enhanced water utilizing a proprietary technology to create products with several unique properties. The organization is diligently building a strong foundation through the launch and acquisition of appropriate business assets, and by pursuing multiple applications by placement into several emerging business sectors, such as consumer bottled water and RTD products, household pet products, horticulture and agriculture applications, hand sanitizers, and many other various water-based treatment solutions to both new and existing business platforms.

