Iota Communications Inc.: IotaComm Joins the LoRa Alliance

Fostering Collaboration to Advance LPWA Adoption with Alliance of Over 500 Members Worldwide

ALLENTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Iota Communications, Inc. (OTC PINK:IOTC) ("IotaComm" or the "Company"), a wireless communication and data analytics software company is pleased to announce that it has joined the LoRa Alliance®, the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN® standard for the Internet of Things (IoT) low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs).

The LoRaWAN standard is a Low Power, Wide Area (LPWA) networking protocol designed to wirelessly connect battery operated 'things' to the internet in regional, national or global networks, and targets key Internet of Things (IoT) requirements such as bi-directional communication, end-to-end security, mobility and localization services. IotaComm joins the Alliance and intends to become a collaborative partner with the hundreds of companies worldwide who support and adopt these standards.

"We are excited to join the LoRa Alliance and begin working with the vast number of worldwide implementors of the LoRaWAN standard. Our goals are to bring value to our significant portfolio of licensed 800 MHz spectrum by enabling a path to commercialization for the Internet of Things and to position IotaComm as a leader in the low power wide area network industry. Working collaboratively with the leading companies in this space, which will accelerate our time to market, and bringing our valuable spectrum portfolio as a differentiator is a great way to accomplish this." stated Terrence DeFranco, President and Chief Executive Officer of IotaComm.

"I am very pleased to welcome IotaComm to the LoRa Alliance," said Donna Moore, CEO and Chairwoman of the LoRa Alliance. "A key benefit of membership in the LoRa Alliance is the collaboration between ecosystem members, which in turn accelerates scaling for massive IoT and drives member ROI. I look forward to IotaComm's contributions to the LoRa Alliance as it builds its portfolio of LoRaWAN solutions."

According to a report published in February 2021 by global market research and management consulting company, Global Market Insights, Inc., the global LPWAN market value is estimated to be greater than $80B by 2027, with an expected compound annual growth rate of 60% from 2020 to 2027. The government and public sector are expected to experience similar growth rates. The drivers behind this growth include support for both licensed and unlicensed spectrum, growing demand for low-cost, long-range machine-to-machine (M2M) communications and increasing popularity of smart city applications.

About Iota Communications, Inc.

Iota Communications, Inc. (OTCQB:IOTC) is a wireless communications and data analytics company that provides Internet of Things ("IoT") solutions that enable health, safety, and sustainability initiatives. IotaComm provides gateways and sensors to gather data related to indoor air quality, resource consumption, water quality, asset monitoring, and other critical data across multiple verticals, including commercial real estate, municipal, education, health care, and manufacturing. The data analytics services are used to provide insights that enable a safe and healthy environment, higher productivity and efficiency, and cost-savings. IotaComm also offers related services which facilitate the adoption of its subscription-based services, such as customization and advanced data analytics.

For more information about Iota Communications, Inc., please visit: https://www.iotacommunications.com

About the LoRa Alliance:

The LoRa Alliance® is an open, nonprofit association that has become one of the largest and fastest-growing alliances in the technology sector since its inception in 2015. Its members collaborate closely and share expertise to develop and promote the LoRaWAN® standard, which is the de facto global standard for secure, carrier-grade IoT LPWAN connectivity. LoRaWAN has the technical flexibility to address a broad range of IoT applications, both static and mobile, and a robust LoRaWAN Certification program to guarantee that devices perform as specified. Deployed by 150 major mobile network operators globally, LoRaWAN connectivity is available in more than 160 countries, with continual expansion. More information: http://lora-alliance.org/

LoRa Alliance® and LoRaWAN® are marks used under license from the LoRa Alliance®.

