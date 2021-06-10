Round led by The Westly Group, with participation from Salesforce Ventures, BHP Ventures and Sky Ocean Ventures, Future Positive Capital and 24Haymarket

Circulor, the leading provider of supply chain traceability and dynamic CO2 tracking, today announced it has closed $14m in Series A funding to accelerate the company's rapid growth. The Westly Group led the round with participation from Salesforce Ventures, BHP Ventures, Future Positive Capital, 24Haymarket and Sky Ocean Ventures. Existing investors in the company include Boeing HorizonX, Volvo Cars Technology Fund, Jaguar Land Rover's CVC arm, InMotion Ventures, SYSTEMIQ, Plug and Play and TotalEnergies Ventures. Steve Westly, Founder and Managing Partner of The Westly Group, will join the Circulor board.

Circulor will use the investment to drive ongoing innovation and extend its presence in North America and Asia. The investment highlights Circulor's success in enabling global businesses, including Volvo Cars, Polestar, BHP, and LG Energy Solutions, to track and manage their supply chains, support responsible sourcing, analyse supply chain emissions, and improve sustainability.

Circulor provides an enterprise software platform that uses a combination of technologies, including blockchain, business logic and machine learning. Circulor's technology assigns a digital identity to commodities and tracks the supply chain data and embedded carbon at each stage of production, recycling and end-of-life. This provides full visibility across traditionally opaque and complex supply chains, helping companies address ESG objectives.

Circulor has successfully sold its solution to the electric vehicle industry, where it is currently the only proven technology available to automotive manufacturers and suppliers to track materials such as cobalt, mica and lithium. The company is tracing other commodities, including nickel, copper, plastics, and leather, and is deployed in circular economy solutions such as the remanufacturing of automotive parts.

This unprecedented level of traceability means that customers can promote sustainable and ethical practices in their supply chains and provide better transparency for consumers. It will also enable them and their supply chains to meet upcoming EU Battery Passport regulations, which will require transparency of recycling efficiencies and recovery of EV battery materials and carbon intensity, and the meeting of extended producer responsibility. Circulor is also helping customers to reduce emissions across their entire value chains and to fulfil their emmissions reduction and climate-neutral commitments.

Some of Circulor's notable customers include:

Volvo Cars to trace the cobalt used in the XC40 Recharge, its first fully electric car

to trace the cobalt used in the XC40 Recharge, its first fully electric car Polestar to assess the environmental and human rights risks behind sourcing nickel, lithium and mica for its high-performance electric cars

to assess the environmental and human rights risks behind sourcing nickel, lithium and mica for its high-performance electric cars Vulcan Energy Resources to track the production and embedded carbon of lithium

to track the production and embedded carbon of lithium BHP used in projects to trace certain commodities across its value chain, including CO2 footprint

Douglas Johnson-Poensgen, CEO of Circulor, said: "We are on a mission to make the world's most complex industrial supply chains more transparent, and help prevent the exploitation of people and our planet. Traceability-as-a-Service is fast becoming a requirement for the world's leading brands and this funding will help us accelerate our impact and revenue growth."

The Westly Group, an early investor in automotive leaders like Tesla and Luminar, is enthusiastic about Circulor's ability to drive supply chain visibility and ESG practices.

Steve Westly, Founder and Managing Partner of The Westly Group, said: "Circulor has established itself as a leader in helping manufacturers source responsibly and measure carbon emissions. It has the most commercial traction and mature and complete solution in the space. We're thrilled to partner with the team."

Veera Johnson, Co-Founder of Circulor, who will chair Circulor's Advisory Board, said:"We are looking forward to working even more strategically with our investors and industry leaders to extend our capabilities and market presence in order to consolidate and enhance our position as the leader in sustainable supply chain traceability."

About Circulor

Circulor enables businesses to fully analyse, track and manage their supply chains to support responsible sourcing and improve sustainability. It does this by providing an enterprise software platform, which creates a reliable chain of custody of materials and attaches sustainability and other ESG data to that flow of materials.

About The Westly Group

The Westly Group invests in smart energy, mobility, and industry 4.0 solutions and has 15 of the world's larger energy and auto companies as investors. The firm has over $500M AUM and has had seven companies go public including Tesla Motors and Luminar. To learn more, visit https://www.westlygroup.com/

