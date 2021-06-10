In elevated role, Sam will drive growth strategy in delivering executive search, talent mapping and human capital diligence in Aerospace Defense and other core industries

Dinte Global Executive Search, a high-touch, white-glove executive search and capital advisory firm, today announced the appointment of Sam Dinte as President. In his elevated role from Vice President, Sam will continue to position Dinte for accelerated growth across diversified industries, services and geographic markets while remaining laser focused on delivering a superior client experience.

For nearly 30 years, global leaders in Aerospace Defense and other Government-Driven markets have turned to Dinte for its unmatched industry expertise and track record identifying and evaluating the right talent to help organizations succeed and grow. As President, Sam draws on a career as an Aerospace Defense specialist with a 360-degree perspective of the market.

"Sam helped to lead a transformation strategy that not only positioned Dinte to scale, but to successfully navigate unprecedented market challenges introduced by COVID-19," said Founder Paul Dinte, who will continue to play a core, strategic role as CEO Chairman. "Sam's passion and expertise is evident to our people and clients every day, and he is the right leader at the right moment for the next chapter of the Dinte story."

Since joining Dinte as Vice President in 2017, Sam has helped to drive consistent organic growth, double employee headcount, and expand global reach and capabilities to domestic markets including Washington, DC, Dallas, and Southern California, as well as throughout Europe, Asia and Australia. With the right team and infrastructure in place, Dinte is now uniquely positioned to operate at the intersection of strategy and search in delivering executive search, talent mapping and human capital diligence services.

Four years ago, Sam established a board of advisors to help guide the growth of the firm and the lead advisor, Sterling Phillips, noted that "Sam has already propelled the Dinte brand to new corners of the Aerospace, Defense and Government Services market, and has the tenacity and clear vision to build a differentiated human capital platform in our sector."

Sam Dinte adds, "Dinte has built long-term relationships and repeat business by staying nimble to rapidly evolving client needs and market conditions; leveraging a proven analytical approach to human capital assessment and executive search; and most importantly, never losing sight of the most important part of the process people. I am thrilled to build upon the strong foundation of client trust and results established over the past three decades."

Prior to joining Dinte in 2017, Sam worked at Avascent, a global Aerospace Defense consultancy. Rising through the ranks to Associate, he executed on more than 100 engagements, including transactions worth over $5B in total value. He managed strategic growth projects, conducted M&A due diligence, and supported various capture efforts. In November 2019, Sam was the youngest leader ever elected to the board of directors for IIC Partners, one of the world's top 10 executive search organizations. In January of 2020, Sam was also elected to the America's Council for the AESC (Association of Executive Search Consultants).

If you are interested in learning more about Dinte services, visit www.dinte.com.

About Dinte

Dinte is a high-touch, white-glove oriented executive search and capital advisory firm that operates at the intersection of strategy and search. Since its inception nearly 30 years ago, Dinte has become the go-to partner for global leaders in Aerospace Defense due to our unmatched industry expertise and track record identifying and evaluating the right talent to help government contractors succeed and grow. Unlike traditional executive search firms, Dinte has built long-term relationships and decades of repeat business by staying nimble to rapidly evolving client needs and market conditions; leveraging a proven analytical approach to human capital assessment and executive search; and most importantly, never losing sight of the most important part of the process people. To learn more about our services and capabilities, visit https://dinte.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210610005113/en/

Contacts:

Thomas Walter

Bluetext For Dinte

Thomas@Bluetext.com

202.469.3600