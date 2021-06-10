DJ RUBIS: Option for the payment of the 2020 dividend in shares

RUBIS RUBIS: Option for the payment of the 2020 dividend in shares 10-Jun-2021 / 17:36 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Paris, June 10, 2021 - 5:35 pm OPTION FOR THE PAYMENT OF THE 2020 DIVIDEND IN SHARES Rubis' Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on June 10, 2021 approved in the 3rd and 4th resolutions the payment of a dividend of EUR1.80 per ordinary share and EUR0.90 per preferred share. Each shareholder holding ordinary shares have an option of payment in cash or in new Company shares. The shareholders holding preferred shares will be paid in cash without the possibility of opting for payment in shares. The price of the new shares provided in payment of the dividend to shareholders holding ordinary shares has been set at EUR36.20, equal to 96% of the average opening stock-market price quoted on Euronext Paris during the 20 trading days preceding the date of the Shareholders' Meeting, less the net amount of the dividend (EUR1.80), all rounded up to the nearest eurocent. The maximum total number of new shares liable to be issued is 5,021,672, representing approximately 4.96% of the share capital on the date of the Shareholders' Meeting. The shares issued as payment of the dividend will carry full rights from January 1, 2021 and will be fully fungible with existing shares. They will be the subject of an application for admission to trading on Euronext in Paris under the same code as the existing shares, at their time of issue. Shareholders wishing to opt for payment of the dividend in shares may make a request to the intermediaries authorized to pay the dividend between June 18, 2021 and July 2, 2021 inclusive. As a result, all shareholders who have not exercised their right to choose once this deadline has expired may only receive the dividends that are due to them solely in cash. Payment of the cash dividend will take place on July 8, 2021, as will the issue of shares corresponding to the payment of the dividend in shares. The shareholder's selects is applicable to the whole amount of the dividend due. If the amount of the dividend due does not correspond to a whole number of shares, shareholders must stipulate, when stating their wish to receive their payment in shares, whether they wish to receive: - either the number of shares immediately below this plus a cash payment; - or the number of shares immediately above this, settling the difference in cash on the same date. Contact RUBIS - Legal department Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: RUBIS: Option for the payment of the 2020 dividend in shares =---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: RUBIS 46, rue Boissière 75116 Paris France Phone: +33 144 17 95 95 Fax: +33 145 01 72 49 E-mail: communication@rubis.fr Internet: www.rubis.fr ISIN: FR0013269123 Euronext Ticker: RUI AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1206774 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

