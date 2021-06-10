Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
Katapultstart-News! Wie Rritual Superfoods die Branche schockiert!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DUVQ ISIN: FR0013269123 Ticker-Symbol: BYNN 
Tradegate
10.06.21
18:35 Uhr
42,020 Euro
+0,940
+2,29 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
RUBIS SCA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RUBIS SCA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,66042,03018:51
41,79042,03018:51
Dow Jones News
10.06.2021 | 18:10
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RUBIS: Option for the payment of the 2020 dividend in shares

DJ RUBIS: Option for the payment of the 2020 dividend in shares 

RUBIS 
RUBIS: Option for the payment of the 2020 dividend in shares 
10-Jun-2021 / 17:36 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Paris, June 10, 2021 - 5:35 pm 
 
 
OPTION FOR THE PAYMENT OF THE 2020 DIVIDEND IN SHARES 
 
 
Rubis' Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on June 10, 2021 approved in the 3rd and 4th resolutions the payment of a 
dividend of EUR1.80 per ordinary share and EUR0.90 per preferred share. Each shareholder holding ordinary shares have an 
option of payment in cash or in new Company shares. The shareholders holding preferred shares will be paid in cash 
without the possibility of opting for payment in shares. 
 
The price of the new shares provided in payment of the dividend to shareholders holding ordinary shares has been set at 
EUR36.20, equal to 96% of the average opening stock-market price quoted on Euronext Paris during the 20 trading days 
preceding the date of the Shareholders' Meeting, less the net amount of the dividend (EUR1.80), all rounded up to the 
nearest eurocent. 
 
The maximum total number of new shares liable to be issued is 5,021,672, representing approximately 4.96% of the share 
capital on the date of the Shareholders' Meeting. 
 
The shares issued as payment of the dividend will carry full rights from January 1, 2021 and will be fully fungible 
with existing shares. They will be the subject of an application for admission to trading on Euronext in Paris under 
the same code as the existing shares, at their time of issue. 
 
Shareholders wishing to opt for payment of the dividend in shares may make a request to the intermediaries authorized 
to pay the dividend between June 18, 2021 and July 2, 2021 inclusive. As a result, all shareholders who have not 
exercised their right to choose once this deadline has expired may only receive the dividends that are due to them 
solely in cash. Payment of the cash dividend will take place on July 8, 2021, as will the issue of shares corresponding 
to the payment of the dividend in shares. 
 
The shareholder's selects is applicable to the whole amount of the dividend due. 
 
If the amount of the dividend due does not correspond to a whole number of shares, shareholders must stipulate, when 
stating their wish to receive their payment in shares, whether they wish to receive: 
 
 - either the number of shares immediately below this plus a cash payment; 
 - or the number of shares immediately above this, settling the difference in cash on the same date. 
 
 
 
 
 
Contact 
RUBIS - Legal department 
Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: RUBIS: Option for the payment of the 2020 dividend in shares 
=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     RUBIS 
         46, rue Boissière 
         75116 Paris 
         France 
Phone:      +33 144 17 95 95 
Fax:       +33 145 01 72 49 
E-mail:     communication@rubis.fr 
Internet:    www.rubis.fr 
ISIN:      FR0013269123 
Euronext Ticker: RUI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1206774 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1206774 10-Jun-2021 CET/CEST 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1206774&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 10, 2021 11:37 ET (15:37 GMT)

RUBIS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.