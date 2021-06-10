Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
Katapultstart-News! Wie Rritual Superfoods die Branche schockiert!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YJSR ISIN: CA02735A1057 Ticker-Symbol: 2AM 
Tradegate
10.06.21
18:19 Uhr
0,874 Euro
-0,008
-0,91 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMERICAN MANGANESE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN MANGANESE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8760,89821:29
0,8760,89820:57
ACCESSWIRE
10.06.2021 | 21:20
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

American Manganese Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("American Manganese" or the "Company") reports that at the annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 9, 2021, all resolutions proposed to shareholders were duly passed, including the re-election of Larry Reaugh, Andris Kikauka, Edward Skoda, Norman Tribe, Kurt Lageschulte and Zarko Meseldzija as directors. DeVisser Gray LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants was appointed as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year and the number of stock options available for grant was increased to equal 20% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares as of the meeting's dates.

On behalf of Management

Larry W. Reaugh
President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: 778 574 4444
Email: lreaugh@amymn.com

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCo patented process. The RecycLiCo patented process was developed to offer a closed-loop and environmentally friendly solution for the recycling of cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. The recycling process provides high extraction and purity of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The RecycLiCo process was designed with the goal to produce recycled battery products that could be seamlessly and directly integrated into the re-manufacturing of battery cathodes using minimal processing steps.

www.americanmanganeseinc.com
www.recyclico.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: American Manganese Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/651321/American-Manganese-Inc-Announces-Results-of-Annual-General-Meeting-of-Shareholders

AMERICAN MANGANESE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.