Blockchain Venture Builder SSG Management Partners with Crypto-gaming Start-up Kooopa

Crypto veterans SSG Management join advisory board of Kooopa, making strategic investment to help bootstrap the platforms growth.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Kooopa is building a community driven gaming network powered by a crypto with massive earning potential and genuine utility.



Unlike competitors, the Kooopa team collectively boasts decades worth of experience within gaming and Blockchain. 'We believe the crypto-gaming space holds vast potential for growth and development, and if the right project were to come along, that's able to both build an engaged community and ship utility, it will be a game-changer. We believe Kooopa is that project.' said Joseph Rubin, COO of Kooopa. "But for a project like this to be successful we need strong backing from industry leaders, which is why we're thrilled to have SSG place its trust in us with an investment, and for some of their team to come on board" continued Rubin.



Kooopa has purposes beyond the price speculation and profiteering endemic to most projects in crypto. If successful, it will be a true revolution. "We partner with businesses dedicated to true innovation, projects that can improve even revolutionize their space. Everyone at SSG believes Kooopa delivers the most evolutionary and compelling route to the crypto-gaming market." said Haydn Snape, CEO of SSG Management.



Most crypto's position themselves as the next-generation-something. The difference is, Kooopa Token's architecture signals something that could deliver on actual unmet needs. "Investors know that somewhere in the midst of crypto, there's opportunity. But a lack of real utility, a surplus of projects, and a lack of transparency, muddy that opportunity. The Kooopa team have addressed these issues from the get go, making them a real stand-out option for us in what is a very crowded market." continued Snape.

CONTACT:

SSG Management

contact@ssgmanagement.co

(302) 314-0052

SOURCE: SSG Management

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/651332/Blockchain-Venture-Builder-SSG-Management-Partners-with-Crypto-gaming-Start-up-Kooopa