The "Regulatory Report: Changes Expected to France's Regulation of CBD" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Regulation, and the interpretation of existing rules, of cannabis in all its forms is a recurring subject in France, and one that is set to continue following the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU)'s recent decision in the Kanavape case. Aside from changes relating to that, there are a number of other proposals relating to France's medical cannabis regime. This report provides a detailed overview of all current and possible future regulation.

The CJEU's recent ruling is likely to have deep consequences for Europe's CBD industry, and while France has not released an interpretation yet, the government will have no choice but to adapt to the ruling.

This report will provide you with everything you need to know about France's regulatory framework for CBD and cannabis, from processing and cultivation of hemp to the country's medical and recreational regimes.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Outlook

Hemp Plant

Extracts as a Finished Product

Finished Products Containing CBD and Extracts

Import and Export Requirements

Enforcement Actions

Medical Cannabis

Recreational Cannabis

Relevant Laws

Relevant Bodies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l7pl7y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210611005177/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900