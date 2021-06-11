Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2021) - U3O8 Corp. (TSXV: UWE.H) ("U3O8" or the "Company") announces that International Consolidated Uranium Inc. ("CUR") has chosen to exercise its option to purchase the Laguna Salada Project in Argentina from U3O8 Corp. The terms of the option agreement ("Option Agreement") were outlined in U3O8 Corp.'s press release dated December 14, 2020.

The cash component of the purchase will be used to advance U3O8 Corp.'s Berlin Deposit that contains uranium, a suite of battery commodities and rare earth elements. The component of the purchase price to be paid in CUR shares will be held in U3O8 Corp.'s treasury to provide its shareholders with exposure to a broadening portfolio of uranium deposits that CUR has acquired in Australia and Canada.

Consideration for the Laguna Salada Project

A summary of the status and related terms of the Option Agreement are as follows:

On signing the option agreement on December 14, 2020, CUR paid C$50,000 for U3O8 Corp. to maintain the mineral concessions constituting the Laguna Salada Project in good standing.

The Option Agreement required that an option fee of C$300,000 be paid on the effective date of the Option Agreement following receipt of conditional approval of the TSX-V. This option fee has two components: C$175,000 is to be paid in cash and C$125,000 in common shares of CUR. Since the 5-Day VWAP to June 9, 2021 is C$2.22, CUR will issue 56,306 common shares to the value of C$125,000.

CUR agreed to pay an additional C$50,000 in cash to keep the Laguna Salada concessions in good standing.

On electing to exercise the option to purchase, which CUR has elected to do by notice to U3O8 Corp. dated today, CUR will pay C$1.5 million to U3O8 Corp. through the issuance of 675,675 common shares in CUR. These shares will be held in escrow until the mineral concessions that constitute the Laguna Salada Project have been transferred from U3O8 Corp. to CUR.

U3O8 Corp. has further upside exposure to the uranium market in that if, within 10 years of the date of the Option Agreement, the spot price of uranium reaches US$50 per pound ("/lb"), CUR would make a payment of C$505,000. If the spot price were to reach US$75/lb, CUR would pay U3O8 Corp. C$758,000 and on reaching US$100/lb, U3O8 Corp. would receive C$1,010,000.

Closing of the acquisition remains subject to satisfaction of certain closing conditions customary for a transaction of this nature. All securities issued in connection with the Option Agreement are subject to final approval of the TSX-V. The shares are subject to a statutory 4 month and one day hold period.

Berlin Deposit

The Berlin Deposit contains uranium, nickel, vanadium, phosphate and rare earth elements in a 3 metre thick sedimentary layer which close-spaced resource drilling, and wider-spaced exploration drilling, has shown to be remarkably consistent in thickness, metal content and grade. This exploration drilling was completed over an area of similar size to the resource area - which highlights the potential for the resource to grow. The current resource estimate is shown in Table 1. Extensive metallurgical test work done on the Deposit was successful in extracting this suite of commodities from the host-rock.

Next Steps on the Berlin Deposit

As announced in the press release of March 29, 2021, work has started to determine the impact that membrane technology may have on reducing operating and capital costs of the Berlin Deposit as modelled in the Preliminary Economic Assessment. The results of the first stage of the three phases of test work outlined in the March 29, 2021 press release will be announced shortly.

Table 1. Resource estimate of the Berlin Deposit estimated in accordance with National Instrument 43-101: (millions of pounds: "Mlbs", millions of metric tonnes: "Mt"). Data are from Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Berlin Deposit, Colombia, 2013.

Resource Category Tonnes (million) Uranium Phosphate Nickel Vanadium Grade (Mlb) Grade (Mt) Grade (Mlb) Grade (Mlb) Indicated 0.6 0.11% 1.5 8.4% 0.05 0.2% 3.1 0.4% 6.0 Inferred 8.1 0.11% 19.9 9.4% 0.8 0.2% 42.1 0.5% 91.0 Resource Category Tonnes (million) Rare Earth Elements Rhenium Molybdenum Neodymium Yttrium Grade (t) Grade (t) Grade (t) Grade (Mlb) Indicated 0.6 110ppm 70 461ppm 294 6ppm 4 570ppm 0.8 Inferred 8.1 100ppm 813 500ppm 4,066 7ppm 55 620ppm 11.0

Qualified Person

The geological and resource estimate information contained in this news release has been verified and approved by Richard Spencer, Ph.D., BSc (Hons), who is a designated Professional Geoscientist (PGeo) with the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario and as a Chartered Geologist (CGeo) with the Geological Society of London, United Kingdom. Through these designations, Dr. Spencer is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

About U3O8 Corp.

U3O8 Corp. is focused on exploration and development of deposits of uranium and battery commodities in South America. Battery commodities that occur with uranium resources include vanadium, nickel, phosphate and zinc. The Company's mineral resource estimates were made in accordance with National Instrument 43-101. A preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") showed positive economics on the project and highlighted areas in which both operating and capital costs could be reduced to enhance the economics of the deposit. Extensive metallurgical test work showed that revenue streams would be dominated by uranium, phosphate, nickel, vanadium and rare earth elements, of which only two were considered in the economic assessment. Rhenium, another high-value, high-tech element, was also not considered in economic assessment. Phosphate is being used in the lithium-ion batteries used by BYD, the giant battery and e-vehicle maker in Chia and is also being used in Teslas produced in China.

A PEA is preliminary in nature, it includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the preliminary economic assessment will be realized.

