Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2021) - MediaValet Inc. (TSXV: MVP) ("MediaValet" or the "Company"), a leading provider of enterprise digital asset management and creative operations software, is pleased to announce that it has received final approval to list its common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX"). Effective at the market opening on Monday June 14th, 2021 the Company's common shares will commence trading on the TSX under its existing symbol, "MVP," and will be concurrently delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange.

Shareholders of MediaValet are not required to take any action in connection with its TSX listing, as there will be no change in the common shares' trading symbol or CUSIP.

"We're pleased to have received final approval by the TSX," stated David MacLaren, Founder & CEO of MediaValet. "Over the past 12 months, we've hit an inflection that makes graduation to the TSX a natural next step as we continue to execute on our mission to be the leading provider of enterprise DAM software. We're grateful for the growth platform provided by the TSX Venture Exchange and are looking forward to the opportunities that lie ahead thanks to the TSX, our team at MediaValet, our customers, and our investors."

About MediaValet Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the cloud-native, software-as-a-service enterprise digital asset management and creative operations industries. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available across 61 Microsoft data center regions in 140 countries around the world, MediaValet delivers unparalleled enterprise-class security, reliability, redundancy, compliance, and scalability; while offering the largest global footprint of any DAM solution. In addition to providing enterprise cloud-native DAM capabilities at a global scale, desktop-to-server-to-cloud support for creative teams, and overall cloud redundancy and management for all source, WIP and final assets, MediaValet offers industry-leading integrations into Slack, Adobe Creative Suite, Microsoft Office 365, WorkFront, Wrike, Drupal, WordPress and many other best-in-class 3rd party applications.

For further information, please contact:

David MacLaren

Tel: (604) 688-2321

david.maclaren@mediavalet.com

Babak Pedram

Tel: (416) 644-5081

babak.pedram@mediavalet.com

