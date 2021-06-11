Safemoon Cash, a Rug Proof Community-Driven Take on Safemoon Crypto

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / Safemoon Cash launches a fully rug proof, ownership renounced, community driven token on Binance Smart Chain. Safemoon Cash ($SMC) is a coming-of-age BEP-20 token built on top of the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) that promises to offer a community-driven rival to the Safemoon token. There is no dev/marketing fund. When required, the community rallies together to raise funds. The community-driven crypto projects have gone to the moon this bull season with the likes of Dogecoin one of the earliest community-driven projects saw its price jump over 6,000% in one month. Community driven project offers more decentralization and resilience against rug pulls that have haunted the crypto defi market throughout 2020-21. The project is launching Safemoon Cash Swap today that would allow token holders to swap their $SMC with ease on Pancake Swap, one of the most popular DEX on BSC.

Safemoon Cash was stealth-launched by members of the BSC community in late April 2021 after Safemoon reached a market cap of over four billion dollars. With its high transaction tax, it's the early holders of Safemoon that profit most. Safemoon Cash gives holders passive rewards through static reflection. The project's tokenomoics make it superior and fully renounced ownership of the smart contract makes it unique.

As well as the decentralized exchange PancakeSwap, the project is currently live on four platforms namely XT, Probit, Hotbit and Bibox, and has amassed 230K users within two months of launch. The project has also launched a $30K bounty program on BitcoinTalk.

What Makes Safemoon Cash Superior to Safemoon

Safemoon Cash is aiming to be a better alternative to Safemoon, whose high transaction tax means that the only major beneficiaries are earlier adopters/holders, while later investors are pushed to the periphery. Therefore, the BSC-based token incentives holders by allowing them to earn passive income through static reflection rewards. When Safemoon Cash is transacted, 2% of each transfer is sent to the liquidity pool, providing a steadily rising price floor.

Safemoon Cash has pulled some marketing stunts, indirectly, despite not having set any development or marketing funds. It's the robust community that is raising money when they need to do marketing, which is marketing in itself. Safemoon Cash is drawing inspiration from Bitcoin Cash, which reached an ATH of 0.25 Bitcoin. The token has set a goal to do the same with the price of Safemoon, its older counterpart, aiming to reach 25% of the peak market capitalization of its older brother.

TOKENOMICS

4% transaction tax. Safemoon Cash is built on strong tokenomics. Every Safemoon Cash transaction incurs a 4% tax to the benefit of all.

2% distributed to all holders.

2% automatically to liquidity. 2% of each transaction is locked away in the Safemoon Cash liquidity pool, to create a steadily rising price floor.

The transaction limit is 490,000,000,000,000 SAFEMOONCASH.

Total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 SAFEMOONCASH.

How to Buy Safemoon Cash on Pancake Swap

Go to PancakeSwap.finance

Click 'Trade - Exchange' at the top left. At the bottom of the screen, there will be a set of buttons which

The button at the bottom left of your screen between V1 and V2.

Make sure you're on PancakeSwap V1

Click 'Unlock Wallet' in the exchange box, or click

'Connect Wallet' at the top right of the screen. Connect the wallet.

Then paste the contract address (one can find that on the homepage or in the Telegram and Discord groups) into the search field.

Click 'Select Currency' in the 'To' box

If there is an issue when trying to buy Safemoon Cash, try setting the slippage higher (11-15% works for most people), and buying in round numbers. (e.g 20,000,000,000,000 instead of 19,123,456,789,000)

The Roadmap and Use Cases Ahead

Along with a strong tokenomics that give a significant advantage to Safemoon Cash over Safemoon, the roadmap ahead and several use cases that would be added to the ecosystem make it a rug proof community driven project.

The Safemoon Cash Governance token (SMCG) and the Safemoon Cash Governance interface. SMCG holders can help shape the future of Safemoon Cash by influencing decisions concerning the project, such as proposing or deciding on new features (i.e. MOONMAP, hiring and staffing, charities, changes to governance parameters). Safemoon Cash is 100% community driven and with SMCG, the community is in charge.

Yield farming protocol: Farm SMCG using Safemoon Cash. This will lock up $SMC thus decreasing selling pressure and increasing liquidity. Interface on the website with the LP pool to easily add to the BNB/SAFEMOONCASH pair.

