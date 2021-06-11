The "Vehicle Emissions Regulations, Environmental Awareness, and Safety Driving Demand for ABS and Oxygen Sensors in Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Vehicle emissions regulations, higher environmental awareness, and safety drive demand for oxygen and ABS sensors in the European region.

This report covers the engine management and ABS sensors aftermarket broadly classified into oxygen sensors, intake air temperature, camshaft/crankshaft position sensors, MAP, MAF, and ABS for the passenger car and light truck vehicle segments.

It discusses unit shipments, revenue, average price, distribution channel share, and major participants across the sensors aftermarket industry in the EU27 United Kingdom region. The base year for analysis is 2020, while the forecast period is from 2021 to 2027.

Demand for engine management and ABS sensors aftermarket is expected to grow in terms of unit shipments in the forecast period. The increase in vehicles in operation (VIOs) coupled with incremental miles traveled by vehicles are forecast to promote unit shipment growth. Due to the rise in the average price per unit, revenues are projected to grow faster than the unit shipments demand. Oxygen sensor products dominate the EU27+ United Kingdom engine management and ABS sensors aftermarket in terms of unit shipments and revenue.

As of 2020, oxygen sensors hold approximately 41% revenue share in the market. Despite the impact of COVID-19 leading to negative revenue growth in 2020, this trend is expected to recover by the end of 2021. Key channel partners in these segments include OES and warehouse distributors, which collectively account for the majority revenue share at 97% across all product segments.

The growth of higher engine capacity vehicles like SUVs and pickup trucks that require high power rated engine management and ABS sensors are also expected to push up the average manufacturer-level prices of these sensors in the forecast period.

The top 3 players in the EU27 UK engine management and ABS sensors aftermarket hold a total revenue share of about 57%-59% in the base year. Bosch, HELLA, NGK, Denso, Continental, and BorgWarner are key participants in the passenger and light truck engine management and ABS sensors aftermarket in the European region.

Key Issues Addressed

What is the total European passenger car and light truck engine management and ABS sensors aftermarket, by product type?

What are the average European passenger car and light truck engine management and ABS sensors aftermarket component prices at the manufacturer level, by product type?

What is the average European passenger car and light truck retail pricing for engine management and ABS sensors?

What is the total European passenger car and light truck engine management and ABS sensors aftermarket distribution channel, by product type?

What are the market shares of industry participants in the European passenger car and light truck engine management and ABS sensors aftermarket, by product type?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Total Sensors Aftermarket

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis Total Sensors Aftermarket

Scope of Analysis

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipments and Revenue Forecast

3. Product Definitions and Segmentation Total Sensors Aftermarket

Product Segmentation

Product Definitions

Market Definitions

Vehicle Segmentation

4. Demand Analysis Total Sensors Aftermarket

VIO Split by Age

Annual Vehicle Kilometers Traveled Forecast

5. Market Forecasts and Trends Total Sensors Aftermarket

Replacement Rate Trend

Unit Shipments and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipments Forecast by Sensor Type

Revenue Forecast by Sensor Type

Unit and Revenue Forecast Analysis

Overall Pricing Analysis

Percentage of Revenue by Distribution Channel

Competitive Analysis Market Share

CASE Impact on Engine Management and ABS Sensors Aftermarket 2027

6. MAP Sensor Aftermarket

Unit Shipments and Revenue Forecast

Percent of Revenue by Distribution Channel

Competitive Analysis Market Share

7. MAF Sensor Aftermarket

8. Oxygen Sensor Aftermarket

9. Camshaft/Crankshaft Position Sensor Aftermarket

10. Intake Air Temperature Sensor Aftermarket

11. ABS Sensor Aftermarket

12. Distribution Analysis

Brand Positioning All Channels

13. Competitive Analysis

Bosch Auto Parts

HELLA GmbH Co. KGaA

Continental AG

NGK Spark Plug

BorgWarner

Denso

14. Growth Opportunity Universe Total Sensors Aftermarket

Growth Opportunity 1: Availability of High-Quality, Reputable Brands in Stock to Drive the Sensors Aftermarket Business for Retailers and Distributors, 2021

Growth Opportunity 2: Centralized Data Management Portal to Track Stock Details will Enable Automotive Manufacturers, Retailers, and Distributors to Optimize Cost and Sales Data, 2021

Growth Opportunity 3: Growth of Automotive eRetailer Business to Enhance Market Opportunity for Sensor Reassemblers and Startups, 2021

