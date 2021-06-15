SmartStream Technologies, the financial Transaction Lifecycle Management (TLM) solutions provider, today announces KeyBank N.A. goes live with its TLM Collateral Management (formerly Algorithmics/IBM Collateral) OnDemand solution offering coverage for cleared and non-cleared, over the-counter (OTC) derivatives, repo and securities lending margining.

KeyBank needed to streamline its back-office workflow with a cloud offering that would enhance efficiencies within their collateral management operations this included all data capture, validation, calculation and processing. In addition, the use of APIs links the application to various other reporting solutions and downstream systems. A powerful user interface provides clear and logical paths for the user, and a management dashboard will help with trend analysis and decision-making.

Paula Janofsky, Swap Operations Director, KeyBank, states: "Moving to the cloud enabled us to further improve and automate our operational and credit risk strategies, and reduce our internal infrastructure and support costs".

Jason Ang, Program Manager, TLM Collateral Management, SmartStream, states: "We are delighted to have gone live with KeyBank. The bank will benefit from SmartStream's industry leading collateral management solution ensuring that all operational efficiencies are met, whilst keeping an eye on costs".

TLM Collateral Management can be installed on-premise or accessed via the cloud. The latter deployment option removes the need for firms to buy and install their own hardware, shortening implementation times and minimising overheads. SmartStream's Collateral Management OnDemand solution provides physical segregation of client data to ensure that client information is never commingled.

Ends

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210615005095/en/

Contacts:

Shamira Alidina, Media Relations Director, Dina Communications

Tel: +44 (0) 7801 590718

Email: shamira@dinacomms.com



Nathan Gee, Marketing Director, SmartStream Technologies

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7898 0630

Email: nathan.gee@smartstream-stp.com



For more information, visit: www.smartstream-stp.com