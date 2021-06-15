The Barber Shop Marketing: Mountain Time Ski Expo Announces Partnership with SCHEELS for Multi-day Event at North Texas's Grandscape from November 12-14, 2021

THE COLONY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / The 3rd Annual Mountain Time Ski Expo is proud to come back to the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex in partnership with The Colony SCHEELS, the largest all-sports store in the world. The two sports-centric entities will bring "all things Mountain" to the Lawn at North Texas's newest entertainment and one-of-a-kind interactive destination, Grandscape, (map).

The joining of forces between SCHEELS, the sports behemoth that houses more than 331,000 sq ft of retail space for sporting goods, apparel, footwear, and more from top brands along with an array of entertainment and interactive attractions, and Mountain Time Ski Expo Presented by SCHEELS, the much-anticipated 3-day equipment/apparel shopping, vacation planning, and mountain adventure resource, provides the perfect setting for consumers to explore all there is to see and do in a festive, fun and adventure-filled environment.

"Texans who actively participate in skiing, snowboarding, and mountain adventure travel each year have established Texas as the third largest snow ski participant in the United States. So, we know that by partnering with SCHEELS and Grandscape, we are bringing the buyers what they want in advance of a remarkably busy winter sports season, not to mention the renewed focus on year-round mountain activities that are a highlight of the Expo," says Julien DuPont, Principal, Mountain Time Enterprises, LLC."

Alex Koob, SCHEELS Event & Marketing Coordinator, added, "When we opened our doors at Grandscape in 2020, we knew that the key to engaging with such a vibrant community of sports-lovers would be by presenting and offering opportunities like Mountain Time Ski Expo that encourage discovery beyond our four walls. We hope that this new shopping experience and destination will become an annual must-do for everyone in our region."

The Grandscape development where SCHEELS will be presenting Mountain Time Ski Expo on November 12-14, boasts more than 400 acres of impressive retail, entertainment, dining, and hotel options. SCHEELS and The Nebraska Furniture Mart are the anchor tenants of the development, along with other exciting interactive retailers like Galaxy Theaters and Andretti Indoor Karting & Games. Grandscape is located along the Sam Rayburn Tollway in the heart of the Dallas/Fort Worth region, the 4th largest metropolitan area in the United States. Grandscape is developed by Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Mountain Time Ski Expo Participating Exhibitors, Sponsors, Equipment and Apparel Manufacturers, and Entertainment Attractions will be announced as the expo draws closer.

For more information go to: www.mountaintimeskiexpo.com www.scheels.com www.grandscape.com

About SCHEELS

Founded in Sabin, Minnesota, at the turn of the 20th century, SCHEELS today is one of the largest sporting goods stores in America with over 115 years of retail experience so people can discover their passions with a superior quality of customer service and philanthropic support.

SCHEELS is an employee-owned, privately held company with 31 locations open in 13 states, including North Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, Montana, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Nevada, Illinois, Utah, Kansas, Arizona, Texas, and Colorado.

