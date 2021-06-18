EQS Group-News: Rapid Nutrition PLC
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Rapid Nutrition Plc
Admission to trading on the Euronext Growth Paris Market
The admission to trading is led by Banque Delubac & Cie - CIB as the exclusive advisor and listing sponsor of Rapid Nutrition PLC.
About the Business
Well established, award-winning wellness brands which contain proven and effective dose to target the main issues relating to weight management and obesity
- Leisa's Secret(R), a product range comprising a system of premium meal replacement shakes, high potency energy boosting tablets, weight loss tablets and an appetite suppressant powder.
- System LS includes a range of high-protein shakes, organic superfoods, vegan powders, natural metabolism boosters and high-fiber bars, all backed with evidenced-based health benefits.
- Azurene This natural herbal formula is the product of several years of research, including in-vitro testing, scholarly literature and continuing clinical trials ahead of product launch. The herbal ingredients are traditionally used in European herbal medicine to help reduce the severity of symptoms of common colds and flu.
Fast growing international distribution network
- International distribution channels in Europe, Middle East, Asia, Australasia, Africa and North America.
- Product range is sold online and in leading healthcare and retail as well as our ecommerce channels which include Amazon.
- Founded in 2001 by Simon St Ledger, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, the management team and Board have extensive expertise in natural healthcare, financial, M&A and business management.
A profitable and high margin business
- The Group revenue reached $4.55m for FY2020 period-end (18 months basis) (FY2019 $3.1m on a 12 months basis)
- Expand distribution into neighbouring countries where the Company is not already present. UK, Europe, Australia, US and China are focus markets for 2021.
- Product innovation and extension-to leverage successful flagship brands Leisa's Secret(R) and System LS. Rapid has recently announced the development of a new cold and flu therapy it will bring to market later this year in order to capture new markets and leverage the group's current distribution channels.
- Synergistic acquisitions - the Company will explore acquisitions of assets that produce sound cash flow and are complementary to the Company's operations.
Reasons for Admission
About Rapid Nutrition
Investor Relations Contact
Disclosure Requirement
End of Media Release
1209429 18.06.2021