Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Creaspac to the Nasdaq Main Market

Stockholm, June 23, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Creaspac AB's shares (short name CPAC SPAC) commences today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. The company belongs the Financials segment and is the 95th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. Creaspac is a Swedish acquisition company, a so-called Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC), which was established on the initiative of Creades in March 2021. Creaspac aims to raise capital through initial public offering on Nasdaq Stockholm and within 36 months thereafter acquire an unlisted company. Creaspac's overall acquisition strategy is to seek to acquire a company with significant potential for revaluation and ability to generate profit growth taking risk into account. Potential target companies primarily include Nordic, unlisted companies that operate in markets that are undergoing change, with a potential for revaluation and opportunity to generate profit growth. "We are very pleased to now present Creaspac as a traded company on Nasdaq Stockholm's Main Market," said John Hedberg, CEO of Creaspac. "While the event marks an end to a highly successful listing process, it is at the same time the starting gun for a next exciting phase in the life of Creaspac, focused on acquiring and developing a previously unlisted target company in a listed environment. We would like to thank our new investors, our advisors and the management team for their strong contributions and we look forward to the continued journey." "Creaspac is the third company to enter the Stockholm Main Market as a SPAC, proving the interest in the complimenting listing model," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "SPACs continues to attract the interest of European issuers as a way to enter the public market. We look forward to support Creaspac as they begin their search for the right company to acquire." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm