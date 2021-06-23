Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
23.06.2021 | 08:41
Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Creaspac to the Nasdaq Main Market

Stockholm, June 23, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
Creaspac AB's shares (short name CPAC SPAC) commences today on the Nasdaq
Stockholm Main Market. The company belongs the Financials segment and is the
95th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. 

Creaspac is a Swedish acquisition company, a so-called Special Purpose
Acquisition Company (SPAC), which was established on the initiative of Creades
in March 2021. Creaspac aims to raise capital through initial public offering
on Nasdaq Stockholm and within 36 months thereafter acquire an unlisted
company. Creaspac's overall acquisition strategy is to seek to acquire a
company with significant potential for revaluation and ability to generate
profit growth taking risk into account. Potential target companies primarily
include Nordic, unlisted companies that operate in markets that are undergoing
change, with a potential for revaluation and opportunity to generate profit
growth. 

"We are very pleased to now present Creaspac as a traded company on Nasdaq
Stockholm's Main Market," said John Hedberg, CEO of Creaspac. "While the event
marks an end to a highly successful listing process, it is at the same time the
starting gun for a next exciting phase in the life of Creaspac, focused on
acquiring and developing a previously unlisted target company in a listed
environment. We would like to thank our new investors, our advisors and the
management team for their strong contributions and we look forward to the
continued journey." 

"Creaspac is the third company to enter the Stockholm Main Market as a SPAC,
proving the interest in the complimenting listing model," said Adam Kostyál,
Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "SPACs continues to attract the interest
of European issuers as a way to enter the public market. We look forward to
support Creaspac as they begin their search for the right company to acquire." 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Rebecka Wulfing
+46 73 449 7122
rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com
