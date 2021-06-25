DJ OJSC PhosAgro: Report on Payments to Governments for 2020

Moscow - PhosAgro ("the Company", Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically-integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, announces that its Report on Payments to Governments for the year ended 31 December 2020, which was prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules issued by the Financial Conduct Authority of the United Kingdom, has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be shortly available at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The report is also available on the Company's website www.phosagro.com.

About the Company

PhosAgro is one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers in terms of production volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39% and higher.

The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe (by total combined capacity for DAP/MAP/NP/ NPK/NPS), the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39%, a top-three producer of MAP/DAP globally, one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia, and Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate (according to the RAFP).

PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, 50 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 102 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia.

PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes.

More information about PhosAgro can be found on the website: www.phosagro.ru. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

