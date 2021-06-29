

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Morgan Stanley (MS) said that it will double its quarterly common stock dividend to $0.70 per share from the current $0.35 per share, beginning with the common dividend expected to be declared by the Firm's board in the third quarter of 2021.



In addition, Morgan Stanley announced a new increased repurchase authorization of outstanding common stock of up to $12 billion through June 30, 2022.



On June 24, 2021, the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System released its CCAR 2021 results, as a result of which Morgan Stanley will be subject to a Stress Capital Buffer (SCB) of 5.7 percent from October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022.



The SCB results in an aggregate U.S. Basel III Standardized Approach Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 13.2 percent. The Firm's U.S. Basel III Standardized Approach CET1 ratio was 16.7 percent as of March 31, 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MORGAN STANLEY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de