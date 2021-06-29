

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Barratt Developments (BDEV.L) said that it has appointed Mike Scott, who is currently the Chief Financial Officer of Countryside Properties, as an Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer. The date he will join Barratt is currently being finalized and will be announced in due course.



Mike Scott joined Countryside as Group Financial Controller in 2014. Prior to joining Countryside, Mike held a number of senior finance roles from 2010 until 2014 at J. Sainsbury Plc, including latterly as Head of Investor Relations. Mike qualified as a chartered accountant with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP in 2002.



Barratt noted that Jessica White will step down from the Board on 30 June 2021 and thereafter David Thomas, Barratt Group Chief Executive, who previously held the role of Barratt Chief Financial Officer for six years until July 2015, will assume temporary responsibility for the finance function. He will be supported by John Flynn, Group Operations Financial Controller and Jonathan Rumble, Group Financial Controller.



