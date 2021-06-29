OpenLegacy empowers a growing and diverse team at Monoprix to create APIs as equal contributors to their new API factory.

The Monoprix project demonstrates the flexibility of exposing APIs, properly organized by domains and crafted based on a well-designed granularity.

The speed of the project proves that OpenLegacy enables the fast creation of APIs while delivering ultra-high quality.

OpenLegacy, which transforms monolithic mainframe systems into cloud-native building blocks of innovation, today announced their selection by top French retail chain Monoprix as its API integration platform of choice. Monoprix, a Casino Group brand, is leveraging the OpenLegacy Composable Integration Platform to access its mainframe Z series systems quickly, easily and reliably.

"We needed faster time-to-market since we frequently introduce new fashion collections," states Monoprix CIO Vincent Cotteaux. "OpenLegacy helped us make the necessary digital-driven integrations to our mainframe Z O/S systems to meet these pressing needs and improve our overall data quality."

"OpenLegacy empowers Monoprix to simplify the whole process of API creation to enable more team members with diverse skills and backgrounds to be equal contributors to the new API factory," explains OpenLegacy EMEA General Manager Gil Cohen. "This project demonstrates the flexibility of exposing APIs, properly organized by domains and crafted based on a well-designed granularity. The quick turnaround of the project proves that OpenLegacy enables fast API design while delivering ultra-high quality."

This customer acquisition builds upon OpenLegacy's growing traction in the global retail industry. OpenLegacy's benefits for this sector where the need for digital agility has never been greater include:

Providing a 360-degree view of the customer interaction with the retailer that incorporates any data stored in their mainframes

Enabling instant quote approvals for sales reps on the floor in conjunction with their managers

Delivering the ability to track inventory and make current data available on any device even when it is stored on the mainframe

Monoprix is achieving faster time-to-market with its frequent introduction of new fashion collections by leveraging OpenLegacy to access their mainframe Z O/S systems and expose its transactions as microservices-based APIs. Monoprix has already gone live with a strategic project in collaboration with OpenLegacy, using OpenLegacy to simplify, automate and enable non-developer users to start designing APIs from complex core applications that will further support their business growth.

To learn more about OpenLegacy's composable integration technology, visit www.openlegacy.com.

About OpenLegacy

OpenLegacy's Digital-Driven Integration enables organizations with legacy systems to release new digital services faster and more efficiently than ever before. It connects directly to even the most complex legacy systems, bypassing the need for extra layers of technology. It then automatically generates APIs in minutes, rapidly integrating those assets into new and exciting innovations. Finally, it deploys them as standard microservices or serverless functions, giving organizations speed and flexibility while drastically cutting costs and resources. With OpenLegacy, industry leading companies release new apps, features, and updates in days instead of months, enabling them to truly become digital to the core. Learn why leading companies choose OpenLegacy at openlegacy.com, and follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Monoprix

Monoprix is a brand of the Casino Group. Leader in city-center retail in more than 250 cities in France, its 21,000 employees run 800 stores on a daily basis, with three brand formats Monoprix, monop' and Naturalia and two e-commerce sites, monoprix.fr and Sarenza, grouped within the Monoprix online entity. In 2020, Monoprix carried out 5 billion Euros in activities. Learn more at entreprise.monoprix.fr.

