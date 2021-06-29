Makes strides toward vision for products to be net positive by 2030; Sets stage for S22 launch of Timberloop Trekker, designed for circularity

Today, Timberland announces a critical next step on its path to circularity with the upcoming launch of a global product take-back program. Developed in partnership with global innovation company ReCircled, the take-back program provides the robust infrastructure needed to fuel Timberland's circular design and development cycle. It also supports the brand's bold vision, announced last fall, for its products to have a net positive impact on nature by 2030, through a commitment to regenerative agriculture and circular design.

Beginning this August in the U.S., consumers will be able to return any Timberland footwear, apparel or accessories to a Timberland store, to either be repaired/refurbished for sale on a dedicated re-commerce platform, or upcycled/recycled into future products. The brand will introduce a digital, ship-from-home option later in the summer, making it even easier for consumers to participate. Following the U.S. launch, the program is slated to expand to EMEA later this fall, and to the APAC region in spring 2022.

"This take-back program is a critical step in pursuing our 100% circularity goal, while at the same time addressing the ever-increasing consumer demand for responsible design and progressive retail options," says Susie Mulder, Global Brand President for Timberland. "Timberland always builds our products for longevity. Now those products will have a second life, whether they are refurbished for re-sale, or disassembled and recycled into something new. Either way, the consumer and product journey goes on, and we continue to move the world forward, together."

Timberland also reveals a "sneak peek" at its latest eco-innovation, the Timberloop Trekker -- a new city hiker for spring 2022 that's specifically designed for circularity. With sneaker-like comfort and a progressive outdoor look, the Timberloop Trekker has a unique sole construction whereby the outsoles can easily be removed at the ReCircled facility and each part put into its own unique recycling stream.

"We are incredibly excited to bring the Timberloop Trekkers to market next spring," says Chris McGrath, vice president of global footwear design for Timberland. "Timberland has been using recycled materials in our footwear for years, but this design innovation puts us on the path to true circularity, where nothing goes to waste. And with ReCircled, we now have the mechanism in place to close the loop."

In Timberland's journey to have a net positive impact on nature by 2030, circularity will help the brand achieve zero waste/impact. Timberland aims to tip the scales past zero to net positive actually helping to restore nature by sourcing 100% of its natural materials through regenerative agriculture.

Today's announcement comes on the heels of a number of eco-innovations unveiled earlier this spring in support of a greener future, including:

Regenerative Leather: two new styles featuring Regenerative Leather, including the women's Atlanta Green EK+ Oxford and the men's TrueCloud EK+ Sneakers. Regenerative agriculture practices give land a rest so it can absorb carbon, retain water and restore biodiversity to the pastures where cattle graze.

two new styles featuring Regenerative Leather, including the women's Atlanta Green EK+ Oxford and the men's TrueCloud EK+ Sneakers. Regenerative agriculture practices give land a rest so it can absorb carbon, retain water and restore biodiversity to the pastures where cattle graze. Community Cotton fiber: brand new for S'21, this cotton is grown by smallholder farmers using an agroforestry tree planting model that helps provide lasting benefits to the environment and communities where it grows, in places like Haiti. Styles include the women's Atlanta Green EK+ Oxford (cotton) and the men's TrueCloud EK+ Sneakers (cotton).

brand new for S'21, this cotton is grown by smallholder farmers using an agroforestry tree planting model that helps provide lasting benefits to the environment and communities where it grows, in places like Haiti. Styles include the women's Atlanta Green EK+ Oxford (cotton) and the men's TrueCloud EK+ Sneakers (cotton). GreenStride comfort soles: new styles featuring GreenStride comfort soles include the Solar Wave and Bradstreet Ultra collections. Made with 75% renewable materials, including sugar cane and responsibly sourced natural rubber from trees, these naturally comfortable soles cushion, cradle and provide greater rebound with every step.

For more information about Timberland's decades-long commitment to better product, stronger communities and a greener world, visit the brand's responsibility site.

About Timberland

Timberland is a global outdoor work and lifestyle brand on a mission to inspire and equip a new generation to step outside, work hard together and move the world forward. Based in Stratham, New Hampshire, Timberland also has international headquarters in Switzerland and Shanghai. Best known for its original yellow work boot introduced in 1973 to take on the harsh elements of New England, Timberland today offers a full range of footwear, apparel and accessories made with eco-conscious innovation for people who share the brand's passion for enjoying and protecting Nature.

At the heart of the Timberland brand is the core belief that a greener future is a better future. This comes to life through a decades-long commitment to make products responsibly, protect the outdoors, and strengthen communities around the world. The brand has committed to plant 50 million trees worldwide by 2025, and has a bold vision for its products to have a net positive impact on Nature by 2030, giving back more than they take. To share in Timberland's mission, visit a Timberland store, timberland.com or follow @timberland or @timberlandpro. Timberland is a VF Corporation brand.

About ReCircled

ReCircled is a global innovation company. Founded in 2019, their mission is to provide a novel approach to reuse of footwear and apparel. They provide process and infrastructure for clothing brands in the Circular Economy.

ReCircled has created a global process that closes the loop for circular initiatives. ReCircled works with footwear and apparel brands in North America, Europe and Asia. They have facilities in Sidney, NE and Prato, Italy.

ReCircled has built a proprietary digital process that administers take-back programs. The programs have both digital and bricks and mortar retail store applications. Consumers can return a brand's items through this portal. After assessment, items are upcycled or recycled. After cleaning, repair and photography, upcycled items are ready for resale on a brand's reCommerce site. Recycled items move on to the disassembly process. From this point, parts travel through the appropriate recycling streams.

