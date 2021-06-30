DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Personnel

Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Retirement of Non-Executive Director



30-Jun-2021 / 02:39 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Dexus (ASX: DXS) ASX release 30 June 2021 Retirement of Non-Executive Director Dexus today announced a change to the Board of Directors of Dexus Funds Management Limited (DXFM). As disclosed at the 2020 Annual General Meeting, Peter St George is retiring from the Board of DXFM effective 30 June 2021. Richard Sheppard, Chair of the DXFM Board said: "Peter has been a Non-Executive Director of Dexus for more than 11 years joining the Board in April 2009. "He has been a valuable member of various committees including the Board Audit Committee where he was Chair until 1 July 2020, and the Board Risk and Board Nomination Committees. Peter brought a wealth of knowledge to the boardroom from his extensive corporate advisory and finance experience. "On behalf of the Board, the Group Management Committee and our Security holders, I would like to acknowledge and thank Peter for his significant contribution to Dexus over the past decade and wish him all the best on his future endeavours." With Peter's retirement, the Board will comprise eight directors, including seven non-executive directors and one executive director. Further information on the Board of Directors and members of the Board Committees is available at www.dexus.com Authorised by Brett Cameron, General Counsel and Company Secretary of Dexus Funds Management Limited For further information please contact: Investors

Rowena Causley

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

+61 2 9017 1390

+61 416 122 383

rowena.causley@dexus.com Media

Louise Murray

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

+61 2 9017 1446

+61 403 260 754

louise.murray@dexus.com Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



About Dexus Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $36.5 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire. We invest only in Australia, and directly own $15.5 billion of office, industrial and healthcare properties. We manage a further $21.0 billion of office, retail, industrial and healthcare properties for third party clients. The group's $11.5 billion development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. Dexus is a Top 50 entity by market capitalisation listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (trading code: DXS) and is supported by more than 29,000 investors from 24 countries. With 36 years of expertise in property investment, development and asset management, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management, providing service excellence to tenants and delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for investors. www.dexus.com Dexus Funds Management Ltd ABN 24 060 920 783, AFSL 238163, as Responsible Entity for Dexus (ASX: DXS)

Level 25, 264 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000 30-Jun-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

