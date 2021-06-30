

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Insurance brokerage Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) announced Wednesday the acquisition of Solon, Ohio-based Stellar Benefits Group, LLC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Founded in 2003, Stellar Benefits is a full-service employee benefits consulting firm offering comprehensive health and welfare programs for businesses of all sizes, ranging from individual offices to multinational corporations.



Ronald Rafal, Alan Greenberg and their associates will continue to operate from their current location under the direction of Tom Lannen, head of Gallagher's Great Lakes region employee benefit consulting and brokerage division.



