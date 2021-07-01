SPI Energy Co., Ltd.: SPI Energy's EdisonFuture Enters Electric Scooter Market with Acquisition of Shared Technologies Assets

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors, today announced its wholly owned EdisonFuture, Inc. ("EdisonFuture") subsidiary acquired the assets of Shared Technologies, Inc, with website RideZoomers.com, expanding the company's offerings into the growing electric scooter market.

Established in Seattle in 2019 as a scooter-sharing startup, RideZoomers pivoted to a direct-to-consumer and hardware business model in 2020 in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. Its Zoomer scooter, a premium, all-electric, long-range, bike-lane legal scooter with a timeless design, is best-in-class with a 30-mph top speed, 30 miles range per charge, and six-hour full-recharge time. This company is now cashflow positive and on track to generate more revenue with that growing business.

"This is an exciting new market and significant growth opportunity," stated Mr. Xiaofeng Peng, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of SPI Energy. "With our vast industry knowledge, strong relationships, and significant financial capabilities, I am confident we can rapidly scale operations around this great product while producing the best customer experience."

The electric scooter market is expected to reach $644.5 billion globally by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 29.4%, according to a June 2021 report from Meticulous Research.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI) is a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors. The Company provides a full spectrum of EPC services to third-party project developers, as well as develops, owns and operates solar projects that sell electricity to the grid in multiple countries, including the U.S., the U.K., Greece, Japan and Italy. The Company has its US headquarters in Santa Clara, California and maintains global operations in Asia, Europe, North America and Australia. SPI is also targeting strategic investment opportunities in green industries such as battery storage and charging stations, leveraging the Company's expertise and growing base of cash flow from solar projects and funding development of projects in agriculture and other markets with significant growth potential.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "continue," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "potential," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the effects of the outbreak and actions taken in connection therewith, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business, and those other risks and uncertainties that are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual report filed on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Contact:

IR Department

ir@spigroups.com

Dave Gentry

RedChipCompanies, Inc.

Phone:(407) 491-4498

dave@redchip.com

SOURCE: SPI Energy Co., Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/653833/SPI-Energys-EdisonFuture-Enters-Electric-Scooter-Market-with-Acquisition-of-Shared-Technologies-Assets