H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $44 billion of assets under management, announced today that an affiliate has successfully completed the sale of Bigsal (the "Company"), the leading animal nutrition company in the north region of Brazil, to Trouw Nutrition, a subsidiary of the Nutreco Group, a leader in the sector.

Over the last five years, H.I.G. partnered with Bigsal's management to invest in the expansion and modernization of the Company's factory, which allowed a growth rate of over 50% in revenues, and propelled the Company into a leading position in the states of Rondônia, Acre, Amazonas, and in the northern region of Mato Grosso, one of the main markets for the Brazilian cattle industry.

"Bigsal presented a very strong brand and excellent sales capabilities. Our focus was to lead the transition from a family business, to a more professionally managed company with long-term strategic plans and institutional governance," said Marcelo Hudik, a Managing Director of H.I.G. Brazil and Latin America. Hudik added, "The hiring of João Trivellato, a former executive of Neovia, to spearhead the operation was an important step in the process. I'm confident that Bigsal will continue to be successful in the coming years."

According to Hudik, H.I.G., which recently acquired FVO Alimentos, one of the leading companies in the Brazilian pet food market, will continue investing in Brazilian agribusiness. Hudik said, "This is one of the markets that demonstrates resilience in Brazil and we will continue to seek to establish partnerships to help promising companies reach their full potential."

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with $44 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses. H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance. H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

