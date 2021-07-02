Anzeige
WKN: A2P0WJ ISIN: CA13683D1087 Ticker-Symbol: 4K9 
Tradegate
01.07.21
21:55 Uhr
0,200 Euro
+0,065
+48,33 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
02.07.2021 | 03:08
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp.: CanaFarma Announces the Upcoming Resignation of CEO David Lonsdale

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. (CSE:CNFA) (the "Company" or "CanaFarma") announces that David Lonsdale will be resigning as CEO of the Company effective August 15th, 2021.

David joined the Company in March 2019 to assist in taking the Company public, which was accomplished in March 2020. Yesterday's announcement regarding the MOU to acquire Vertical Wellness provides a new management team for CanaFarma, as soon as the transaction is completed David will be stepping down from his position.

About CanaFarma

CanaFarma is a service company operating in the hemp industry offering a range of hemp-related products and services to the consumer wellness market. These products and services include growing top-quality hemp, and offering hemp-based products to consumers utilizing a direct-to-consumer marketing approach.

For media inquiries, please contact: Vitaly Fargesen vitaly@canafarmacorp.com

SOURCE: CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654006/CanaFarma-Announces-the-Upcoming-Resignation-of-CEO-David-Lonsdale

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
