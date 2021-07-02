EQS Group-News: Lonza Group AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision

Lonza Completes Divestment of Specialty Ingredients Business



02.07.2021 / 07:00



Basel, Switzerland, 2 July 2021 - Lonza announced today the completion of the divestment of its former Specialty Ingredients business and operations to Bain Capital and Cinven for an enterprise value of CHF 4.2 billion. Albert M. Baehny, Chairman, Lonza commented: 'Since announcing our intention to divest the Specialty Ingredients business, we have made significant progress in consolidating our new structure and identity and refining our focus as a pure-play partner to the healthcare industry. As the divestment of the Specialty Ingredients business completes, at Lonza we have an opportunity to consolidate our identity and redouble our focus on long-term growth while delivering value for our customers, employees and shareholders. 'I wish to thank the leadership teams and all employees in the Specialty Ingredients business for their continuing dedication and professionalism during the transition period. We remain close neighbors with the Specialty Ingredients business at some of our sites, so we look forward to continuing to collaborate with the new company and wish it much success under its new ownership.' The agreement between both parties was previously announced on 8 February 2021. News release (PDF) About Lonza

Lonza is the preferred global partner to the pharmaceutical, biotech and nutrition markets. We work to prevent illness and enable a healthier world by supporting our customers to deliver new and innovative medicines that help treat a wide range of diseases. We achieve this by combining technological insight with world-class manufacturing, scientific expertise and process excellence. These enable our customers to commercialize their discoveries and innovations in the healthcare sector. Founded in 1897 in the Swiss Alps, today Lonza operates across five continents. With approximately 14,000 full-time employees, we are built from high-performing teams and of individual talent who make a meaningful difference to our own business, as well as to the communities in which we operate. The company generated sales of CHF 4.5 billion in 2020 with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 1.4 billion. Find out more at www.lonza.com Follow @Lonza on LinkedIn

