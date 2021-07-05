Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 4, 2021) - Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX: NCM) (TSX: NCM) (PNGX: NCM) advises that at approximately 4:00am on Friday 2 July 2021 a localised seismic event occurred in the Eastern end of Panel Cave 2 at the Cadia operation.

No injuries were sustained and, in accordance with standard operating procedure, all personnel working in the affected area were accounted for and safely returned to surface. Mining operations in all other areas, development activities and above-ground operations all continued uninterrupted.

Inspections have been conducted which have confirmed that past investment in ground support has been effective in preventing damage to infrastructure, with only localised damage to the roadways and ground support near the junction of two extraction drives, and minor ground support damage to a nearby ventilation rise.

Newcrest has been working with the New South Wales Government Resources Regulator and a Prohibition Notice has been established around the affected area only. A geotechnical report will be sent by Newcrest to the Regulator today for approval to commence rehabilitation activities in the affected area.

Surface operations have not been affected by this Prohibition Notice, nor have other areas of the Cadia East mine and there have been no impacts to PC2-3 development activities.

The replacement of the SAG mill motor for Concentrator 1 commenced today as originally planned.

The localised seismic event of 2 July 2021 is expected to have no impact to gold or copper production in FY22.

Authorised by the Newcrest Disclosure Committee

