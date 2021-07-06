- (PLX AI) - Jenoptik sells germanium crystal growth business to Hellma Materials.
- • A contract between the parties was signed yesterday, but purchase price will not be disclosed
- • The acquisition is still subject to regulatory approval, which is expected within the next weeks
- • Jenoptik's crystal growing activities are bundled in Photonic Sense GmbH, Eisenach (Thuringia)
- • Jenoptik CEO says: "With this step, we continue to implement our strategic goal of focusing on applications around optics and photonics"
