Menlo Park, California; Vancouver, British Columbia; and Boulder, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2021) - Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: INTL) (OTC Pink: CRBTF) (FSE: 98AA) (the "Company"), a blockchain technology company, has filed a base short form prospectus to qualify for distribution up to $50 million CAD of the Company's securities (the "Shelf Prospectus").

The Shelf Prospectus, once cleared, will provide the Company the flexibility to raise capital through the issuance of securities up to $50 million CAD for a period extending over 25 months. The Company only intends to raise capital for corporate purposes, including, for marketing, business development, and other strategic objectives. The Company does not intend to immediately complete an offering of the entire amount reserved under the Shelf Prospectus but, rather intends to strategically raise capital as required.

"We decided to do a shelf prospectus to enable the Company to better control the price, terms and size of future offerings and better meet demand at prevailing market prices. We expect to use this financing option as needed depending on the Company's strategic objectives and market conditions," explains John Eagleton, CEO of Intellabridge. "I would like to thank shareholders for their continued support."

About Intellabridge Technology Corporation

Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: INTL) (OTC Pink: CRBTF) (FSE: 98AA) is a fintech blockchain company that offers decentralized banking services (DeFi banking). Its "Kash" banking product is a blockchain bank, currently in private Beta period, with accounts featuring DeFi interest-bearing savings vaults, stablecoin checking, fiat-crypto exchange, debit cards, virtual cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, synthetic stock, ETF and commodity trading, and other DeFi banking services.

The Kash platform is focused on growth in high inflation emerging market countries where there exists the highest demand for USD stablecoins and DeFi banking solutions. The current Beta version of the product is available on web and mobile for customers on the waitlist. For more information on Kash visit www.kash.io. To get on the waitlist for Kash, sign up for a Kash account at app.kash.io. For more information on Intellabridge, visit www.intellabridge.com.

