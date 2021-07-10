Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2021) - In accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues ("NI 62-103"), Isaac Benjamin Maresky ("Mr. Maresky"), former Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Flow Beverage Corp. (formerly, RG One Corp.) (the "Company"), announces changes in his shareholdings.

On June 29, 2021, the Company completed a reverse takeover transaction ("RTO Transaction") with Flow Water Inc. Pursuant to the RTO Transaction, the Company re-designated its existing common shares as subordinate voting shares (the "Subordinate Voting Shares"), authorized multiple voting shares (the "Multiple Voting Shares") as authorized capital in the Company, underwent a 404.84-for-1 share consolidation, and upon closing of the RTO Transaction has a total of 6,214,566 Multiple Voting Shares and 60,375,304 Subordinate Voting Shares issued and outstanding. Prior to the RTO Transaction, Mr. Maresky held, directly or indirectly, or exercised control or direction over an aggregate of 7,611,360 common shares, representing 19.34% of the issued and outstanding common shares on a fully diluted basis out of 49,071,431 then issued and outstanding common shares. Following the RTO Transaction, Mr. Maresky holds 18,800 Subordinate Voting Shares. This represents a decrease in Isaac's security holding percentage to 0.028% of the issued and outstanding securities of the Company on a non-diluted and partially diluted basis, and, as such, Mr. Maresky has fallen below the 10% threshold for early warning reporting.

This press release is issued pursuant to early warning requirements of National Instrument 62-104 - Takeover Bids and Issuer Bids and NI 62-103, which also requires a report to be filed with regulatory authorities in each of the jurisdictions containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters (the "Early Warning Report"). A copy of the Early Warning Report may be obtained by contacting Mr. Maresky at 1 Adelaide Street East, Suite 801, Toronto, Ontario, M5C 2V9, 416-869-1234.

Isaac Maresky

Telephone: 416-869-1234

Email: imaresky@gcapital.ca

