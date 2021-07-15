Anzeige
Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc.: Rapid Micro Biosystems Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

LOWELL, Mass., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (Nasdaq: RPID) ("Rapid Micro"), an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,920,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $20.00 per share. All of the shares of Class A common stock are being offered by Rapid Micro. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Rapid Micro, are expected to be $158.4 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. Rapid Micro's Class A common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "RPID" on July 15, 2021. The offering is expected to close on July 19, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Rapid Micro has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,188,000 shares of Rapid Micro's Class A common stock at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Cowen and Company, LLC and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated are acting as joint book-running managers of the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY, 11717, by telephone at; or Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, telephone:.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Contacts

Media:
media@rapidmicrobio.com

Investors:
investors@rapidmicrobio.com


