Multi-year collaboration where LabGenius will apply its ML-driven protein engineering platform, EVATM, to the optimization of therapeutic NANOBODYproteins

LabGenius, a pioneer in the use of machine learning (ML) for protein engineering, today announced the signing of a multi-year research collaboration with Ablynx, a Sanofi company.

Under the terms of the agreement, the companies will undertake a project, in the area of inflammation, that combines LabGenius' capabilities in ML, robotic automation and synthetic biology with Ablynx's expertise in NANOBODY heavy chain variable domains. Over the course of the collaboration, LabGenius will use its EVATMplatform to deliver optimized NANOBODY candidates. These molecules will then be progressed by Ablynx into further validation studies.

Dr James Field, CEO of LabGenius commented:

"We're excited to be applying our ML-driven technology platform to support Ablynx in the optimization of novel NANOBODY constructs. We're hopeful that the fruits of this collaboration will ultimately have a positive impact on patients."

Dr Edwin Moses, Chairman of LabGenius' board and former CEO of Ablynx commented:

"Having had the pleasure of working with the Ablynx team in the past over many years, I am looking forward to this new collaboration that combines their world-leading expertise in NANOBODY technology with LabGenius' cutting-edge ML technology."

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

NANOBODY is a registered trademark of Ablynx N.V.

About LabGenius

LabGenius is a leading ML-driven protein engineering company. The company's discovery platform, EVATM, integrates several cutting-edge technologies drawn from the fields of computer science, robotic automation and synthetic biology. Headquartered in London, UK, the LabGenius team includes experts in protein engineering, synthetic biology, software engineering, data science and robotic automation.

