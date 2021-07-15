- (PLX AI) - Jenoptik sells non-optical process metrology business for grinding machines to Marposs.
- • Marposs takes over all Jenoptik employees at the main site in Peseux, Switzerland, as well as in Ratingen and Ludwigsburg, Germany, 40 people in total
- • In 2020, Jenoptik generated revenue of around 7 million euros with process metrology for grinding machines
- • With the sale, Jenoptik is focusing more strongly on those metrology areas in which the group is well positioned on the global market, and is divesting smaller, highly specialized, non-optical activities in its Light & Production division
