The Neo Exchange Inc. ("NEO Exchange" or "NEO") is excited to announce that Belgium-based Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. ("Fuel Cell Power"), has made its public markets debut today on the NEO Exchange. Fuel Cell Power is now available for trading on NEO under the symbol PWWR.

The latest in a wave of technology listings to launch on NEO, Fuel Cell Power is focused on the design, development, production, and commercialization of micro combined heat and power systems based on alkaline fuel cell technology for residential, industrial, and commercial markets worldwide.

"Our listing on NEO is a critical milestone for Fuel Cell Power as it will help support our growth, raise our profile to new prospective investors, and fuel our drive to commercialization," commented Jef Spaepen, CEO of Fuel Cell Power. "Our technology offers a clean energy source that generates zero CO2 emissions and produces pure water as the only by-product, providing electricity and an equivalent amount of heat for various purposes, including residential and small to medium-sized power markets."

Spaepen continued: "Fuel Cell Power's solution is ideal for spaces that require small-scale power and heat like individual households, apartment buildings, and office spaces as well as applications that do not utilize the heat being produced like electric vehicle charging stations, IT equipment, back-up power for cell towers and hospitals, temporary power for construction sites, and so much more. As a disruptive, tech-centric stock exchange, NEO will provide us with greater access to capital and wider visibility within the investment community so we can capitalize on the rapidly expanding clean energy industry and bolster our position in the market."

"Fuel Cell Power is paving the way as a leader in energy efficient technology, and we are proud to welcome them to the NEO family another future-forward listing affirming that NEO is the place to be for companies in the innovation economy," remarked Jos Schmitt, President and CEO of NEO. "We look forward to providing Fuel Cell Power with all of the benefits of a Tier 1 exchange, in addition to NEO's next-level client service and support, as their listing partner of choice."

Investors can trade shares of NEO:PWWR through their usual investment channels, including discount brokerage platforms and full-service dealers. NEO is home to over 150 corporate and ETF listings, and consistently facilitates close to 15 percent of all Canadian trading volume. Click here for a complete view of all NEO-listed securities.

About Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp.

Fuel Cell Power is focused on the development, production, and ultimate commercialization of micro-combined heat and power ("micro-CHP") systems based on alkaline fuel cell technology. A fuel cell is a clean electrical power conversion/generation system, akin to small power stations that provide electricity and an equivalent amount of heat for various purposes. Based on hydrogen powered alkaline fuel cell technology, Fuel Cell Power's technology offers an energy source that generates zero CO2 emissions with pure water as the only by-product, making it ideally suited for residential and small- to medium-sized power markets. The company believes it is well-positioned to become a positive contributor to the global demand for clean energy, particularly in Europe where demand outpaces supply, and current technology remains inadequate to meet market needs.

