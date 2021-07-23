Gizmogo.com: ABC10 Shares Gizmogo Company Mission - CIO Steven Vasquez Discusses Tips to Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle

CHINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Yesterday, national news network ABC discussed ways to protect the environment with Gizmogo, a rapidly growing start-up leading the way in recycling used electronic devices. Chief Information Officer Steven Vasquez shared how Gizmogo works with consumers to recycle their used technology, with a goal of increasing the total percentage of electronics recycled each year-currently at a shockingly low 17 percent.

"We're trying to put this information [about electronic waste] into the hands of people while giving them an outlet to recycle their devices, and at the same time getting the most money for them," says CIO Steven Vasquez. "We feel if we give information to people, and we also give them an accessible, simple way to recycle their material, they'll do the right thing."

Electronic waste (or E-waste) is a huge issue across the globe. Almost 50 million tons of e-waste are produced every year. That huge amount contributes to the 292.4 million tons of municipal solid waste being contributed to landfills each year in the US alone. All that waste is filling up our landfills, to the point where we could start running out of space within our lifetimes. When old technology is disposed of in landfills, it can leach harmful chemicals into the soil and groundwater. These chemicals are known to be detrimental to the environment, yet they exist in cell phones, laptops, tablets, and other technology we use on a daily basis. Qualified recycling facilities such as Gizmogo can handle these harmful materials safely, protecting the environment from their negative impacts.

During the interview with ABC, Vasquez shares tips to help reduce your personal e-waste footprint. One recommendation offered is to sell used devices to Gizmogo, so they can properly recycle and reuse the technology. In fact, he stressed that Gizmogo is a disrupter in the recylcing space because they will buy back almost any device, including broken and outdated technology. Smartphones, computers, tablets, iPods, Kindles, DSLR cameras, and even drones are all recyclable at their facility. This is because the Gizmogo team's priority is keeping old devices out of the landfill, and reusing technology components in order to conserve natural resources. In fact, for every 1 million phones recycled, an impressive 35,000 pounds of copper, 772 pounds of silver, 75 pounds of gold, and 33 pounds of palladium can be recovered. Plus, for each device that is recycled, carbon dioxide is prevented from entering the atmosphere. For example, by recycling 60 pounds of electronics 158 pounds of CO2 are avoided.

"We'll buy back just about any device you can think of! That's really one of the difference makers [of our business model]. A lot of companies out there don't buy back broken materials, but at Gizmogo we will buy back broken materials," says Vasquez. "We're more focused on trying to get rid of these materials that can be hazardous to our environment."

The innovative startup Gizmogo gives consumers a way to properly recycle devices while also earning cash. To sell a used device to the online tech company, visit Gizmogo.com. Select the device type you're interested in selling, then narrow down the brand and model. You'll see the amount offered for your old device and be able to quickly and easily determine if you want to sell. Then, we will send a complimentary box with a return label at no cost to you. Gizmogo will send you a quote and payment within one business day of receiving and evaluating your device. It's the simplest, easiest way to get top dollar for your old or broken electronics, while also doing the right thing for the environment.

The tech news segment about Gizmogo is featured on YCL ABC10 and aired Wednesday, July 21st, 2021.

Gizmogo: Founded in 2019, Gizmogo has been one of the top tech online companies in the nation where you can sell your old or broken electronics for cash. Gizmogo's mission has been simple - make it easy for you to sell your used gadgets at the highest price with the fastest payment possible. Our team members believe your once cherished device sitting in your drawer has more value in being re-purposed and given a new life. We take your device and give it to someone who will enjoy it the same way you once did. That's why Gizmogo strives to create a seamless customer experience that enables people to see the full potential and value of their devices. Our goal is to extend the life cycle of technology while reducing the impact on our environment and passing the value onto our customers!

Gizmogo.com believes they can make a difference by properly recycling as many electronic devices as possible. If you have any questions about Gizmogo's environmental initiatives or selling old devices, please do not hesitate to contact their PR department or support@gizmogo.com.

