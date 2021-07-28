GlobeX Data Ltd.: GlobeX Data Issues Stock Options to Directors and Officers

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SWIS)(FRA:GDT) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, announces that on June 26 2021 it has cancelled 6,300,000 stock options issued to officers and directors of the Company and has re-issued as of July 27 2021, the same number of options at the same price of CA$0.50 per share to the same directors and officers of the Company. All options were granted under the company's stock option plan and are exercisable for a period of ten years at a price of CA$0.50 per share. The previous options were exercisable for a period of five years at a price of CA$0.50 per share They are subject to the company's customary vesting policy.



About GlobeX Data Ltd.

GlobeX Data Ltd. is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted e-mails, and secure communication tools. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

