Just Eat Takeaway.com Selects Galvanize's HighBond to Provide Next-Generation Integrated Risk Management

Just Eat Takeaway.com to deploy a range of HighBond solutions to provide real-time reporting, continuous controls monitoring, risk assessment, and compliance monitoring

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 29, 2021, a Diligent brand and the global leader in SaaS governance, risk, and compliance , one of the world's largest online food delivery marketplaces, has chosen Galvanize's HighBond platform to unify its global audit, enterprise risk, and internal controls functions. Replacing largely manual processes, Galvanize's HighBond platform will unite Just Eat Takeaway.com's three lines of defence into a single source of truth, improving executive visibility and operational efficiency for critical decision-making.



Just Eat Takeaway.com connects tens of millions of consumers with over 500,000 local restaurants through their websites and apps in 24 countries, facilitating the online ordering, payment, and occasional fulfillment of orders. Experiencing rapid growth, the company identified the need to replace its spreadsheet systems and legacy software with an automated risk management platform to simplify processes and to better expose and manage critical risk factors.

"Growing global disruptors like Just Eat Takeaway.com, whose businesses are built on innovation, need to leverage the best technology available," said Keith Fenner, Managing Director, International at Galvanize. "HighBond, which is the next generation of GRC technology, will ensure that executives can make confident decisions based on data-driven insights into the business."

Just Eat Takeaway.com will deploy RiskBond, which centralizes and simplifies core risk management activities in a single integrated platform; AuditBond, a flexible data-powered audit management solution designed to drive efficiency, from planning to reporting; and ControlsBond, which simplifies SOX and internal control management, increases assurance, and reduces compliance costs through automation.

"We were looking for a tool to help us mature and align our enterprise risk management, internal control, and internal audit activities as we optimize our processes, reporting and insights for the wider business," said Robert Jan Wassink, VP InfoSec Risk and Control and Nick Carter, VP Internal Audit. "With HighBond, we will have a JET-wide solution with powerful analytics and automation tools to better coordinate the critical areas of Information Security, Enterprise Risk, Internal Control and Internal Audit. HighBond will allow employees to understand, own and manage their enterprise risks and processes, facilitating appropriate action to findings that could threaten the achievement of strategic objectives. We are looking forward to the first components of the implementation-the ingestion and automation of SOX 404 controls and automation of Internal Audit action tracking across the entire group."

About Galvanize

Galvanize, a Diligent brand, is the leading provider of award-winning, cloud-based security, risk management, compliance, and audit software for some of the world's largest organizations. The integrated HighBond platform provides visibility into risk, makes it easy to demonstrate compliance, and helps grow audit, risk, and compliance programs without incurring extra costs. More than 6,300 organizations in 130 countries rely on HighBond to meet their objectives, including many Fortune 1000 and S&P 500 companies, and hundreds of banks, manufacturers, and healthcare and government organizations. Whether managing threats, assessing risk, measuring controls, monitoring compliance, or expanding assurance coverage, HighBond automates manual tasks, blends organization-wide data, and broadcasts it in easy-to-share dashboards and reports.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY, NASDAQ: GRUB) is a leading global online food delivery marketplace. Headquartered in Amsterdam, the Company is focused on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms, offering consumers a wide variety of food choice. Just Eat Takeaway.com mainly collaborates with delivery restaurants, but also provides its proprietary restaurant delivery services for restaurants that do not deliver themselves. The Company has rapidly grown to become a leading online food delivery marketplace with operations in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.