Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2021) - Royal Wins Corporation (CSE: SKLL) ("Royal Wins" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a partnership agreement with Appsflyer (https://www.appsflyer.com/) to provide Royal Wins with data to allow a stronger and more accurate product offering for the player's desired user experience.

"As our marketing engine gains steam, we focus on optimising our channels by placing an importance on big data. We believe that having quality data on our acquisition efforts is an important piece of the puzzle: ensuring that we champion the channels that yield the best results and helps us identify the channels that need improvement," stated President and CEO, Peter Gan.

Lukie Ali, Chief Technology Officer, commented: "Our partnership with Appsflyer will help us in understanding our customers better. From the moment they click on our ads to download Kash Karnival to making their first of many deposits, we will be able to analyze their journey and remove the paths of resistance for our users."

Appsflyer is an industry leader in website and mobile app attribution. Appsflyer has provided quality attribution to companies such as Minecraft, TikTok, Waze, and Reddit. Appsflyer will assist Royal Wins in understanding the Company's customers better.

About Royal Wins

Royal Wins is an innovative digital games studio pioneering skill game wagering and betting on mobile casual games. Established in 2014, we design, develop, and operate real money wagering skill games, to disrupt and dominate the online gaming space such that all players of legal age can play and win life-changing jackpots and prizes on their skill instead of only on chance and odds. Our primary innovation and intellectual property centres around solving big data problems around skill gaming mechanics, algorithms pertaining to balancing cash jackpots, game difficulty modules, and maintenance of Return-to-Player (RTP) percentages.

Royal Wins has released a suite of pure skill mobile games on Android and iOS mobile/tablet platforms via their skill gaming app, the Kash Karnival.

Royal Wins is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol SKLL.

For more information please contact:

Royal Wins Corporation

Nicholas Konkin

Communications Director

Phone: 1 647 249 9299, ext. 305

E-mail: ir@royalwins.com



