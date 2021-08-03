Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2021) - Cruz Cobalt Corp. (CSE: CRUZ) (OTC Pink: BKTPF) (FSE: A2DMG8) ("Cruz" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to change the name of the Company (the "Name Change") to Cruz Battery Metals Corp. The Name Change will become effective at the opening of the market on August 9, 2021. The symbol "CRUZ" will remain the same. The new CUSIP number is 22888A108. There is no consolidation of shares associated with the Name Change.

Jim Nelson, President of Cruz states, "We are pleased to change our name to one that better reflects the composition of the Company's portfolio of projects. Cruz Battery Metals Corp. will be focused on acquiring and developing high-quality battery metals projects in politically stable, environmentally responsible, and ethical mining jurisdictions, essential for the rapidly growing rechargeable battery and renewable energy sectors. We strongly believe that battery metals will continue to garner significant market attention as the demand for lithium-ion batteries continues to increase along with the explosive growth of the electric vehicle industry. Cruz currently has approximately $1.3 million in cash on hand and is eagerly awaiting the results of the recently completed drill program on our Hector Silver-Cobalt project located in the historic silver-cobalt producing region of Cobalt, Ontario. In addition, we are currently formulating a drill plan for the newly acquired and drill-ready Solar Lithium Project in Nevada. We are working diligently to increase shareholder value and we are optimistic about the company's growth potential for the remainder of 2021 and beyond."

About Cruz Cobalt

Cruz currently has projects located throughout North America, comprising five in Ontario, four in British Columbia, two in Idaho, and two in Nevada. Cruz's five separate Ontario projects are all located in the vicinity of the town of Cobalt, making Cruz one of the largest landholders in this historic silver-cobalt producing district. Cruz's Ontario projects, which are prospective for Cobalt, diamonds and silver include the 1,525-acre 'Coleman' cobalt project, the 988-acre 'Johnson' cobalt project, the 6,146-acre 'Hector' cobalt project, the 1,458-acre 'Bucke' cobalt project and the 1,453-acre 'Lorraine' cobalt project. The company's BC projects include the 1,542-acre 'War Eagle' cobalt project, the 687-acre 'Larry' diamond project, the 2,120-acre 'Jax' diamond project, and the 691-acre 'Mark' diamond project. Cruz's USA projects include the 2,211-acre 'Idaho Cobalt Belt Project', the 80-acre 'Idaho Star Cobalt Project', the 240-acre 'Clayton Valley Lithium Project' in Nevada, and the recently acquired drill-ready 'Solar Lithium Project' in Nevada. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Cruz may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

