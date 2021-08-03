Issuer Direct Corporation: Issuer Direct Launches New Online Newsroom Subscription Offering to Complement ACCESSWIRE

This new addition to the ACCESSWIRE platform now offers customers to the ability to manage their brands with a customized newsroom suite, including a brand asset manager and contact manager

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSE American:ISDR ) , an industry-leading communications company, today announced it has upgraded its ACCESSWIRE platform with its all new subscription add-on - Newsroom Suite, a trio of brand building products that help companies present their press releases, manage their media coverage, and host their brand assets in one unified platform.

'This suite of products is going to help our customers expand their storytelling process into a brand building phase on our platform,' said Issuer Direct Founder and CEO, Brian Balbirnie. 'I am extremely impressed and thankful to our teams who contributed to this new product development at a record pace. Having this newsroom suite gives us the ability to offer the thousands of customers who have used ACCESSWIRE, a fixed annual subscription, alongside their newswire needs.'

This expanded subscription offering will be the first of many featured product upgrades to our platform this fiscal year. This release complements the company's previously released real-time collaboration engine earlier in the year. The platform also has several new upgrades and new products forthcoming this year, one specifically tied to our event and webcast business - giving customers an entirely enriched workflow to schedule an event and a press release to announce to the market right from their newsroom dashboard.



The Newsroom suite of products enables you to access a content management system designed to share new and archived news releases, manage your brand assets with Brand Asset Manager, and manage media contacts with Content Manager. This full suite will offer you the ability to:

SYNCHRONIZE YOUR NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR NEWSROOM

It's as easy as it sounds! Every time you issue a press release via ACCESSWIRE, it will automatically sync and upload to your newsroom, so you never have to think about it. Your news will always be up to date and organized, making it easy for your followers to find what they are looking for. CUSTOMIZE AND SHARE YOUR BRAND VOICE AND ASSETS

Represent your brand voice by choosing your colors, uploading your logos and images, and customizing your domain name. Edit and make changes at the drop of a hat whenever you need to with our convenient, easy to follow process. Have your images at the ready for journalists, employees, and customers. PRIORITIZE WHO RECEIVES YOUR NEWS

With our contact management feature, you can be assured that your news stories are reaching your top priority contacts. ANALYZE WHO, WHAT, WHEN, AND WHERE

What assets are being viewed and downloaded the most? When were they downloaded? Where are your stories being picked up? Who is frequently visiting your newsroom? Find it all on your customized dashboard every time you log in.

To learn more about ACCESSWIRE's Newsrooms suite, visit: https://www.accesswire.com/online-newsroom

Current customers will see these features available for purchase in their platform this week, and new customers beginning next week will also benefit from these features with their new subscriptions.

About Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct® is an industry-leading communications company focusing on the needs of corporate issuers. Issuer Direct's principal platform, Platform id., empowers users by thoughtfully integrating the most relevant tools, technologies, and services, thus eliminating the complexity associated with producing and distributing financial and business communications. Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, Issuer Direct serves thousands of public and private companies globally. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the 'Exchange Act') (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words 'believe,' 'anticipate,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'plan,' 'project,' 'prospects,' 'outlook,' and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as 'will,' 'should,' 'would,' 'may,' and 'could,' are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance, or achievements for many reasons including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, including but not limited to the discussion under 'Risk Factors' therein, which the Company filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov/.

For Further Information:

Issuer Direct Corporation

Brian R. Balbirnie

919-481-4000

brian.balbirnie@issuerdirect.com

