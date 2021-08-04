More than doubles Oxford footprint to over 47,000 square feet

Adds approximately 100 new jobs, building on more than 100 employees already added in 2021

Increases capacity and efficiency of leading AI-based drug discovery capabilities through investment in additional automation of chemistry and biology

Exscientia today announced the opening of a 21,000 square foot expansion of its facilities at Oxford Science Park, increasing capacity for its technology teams as well as significantly expanding its laboratory-based experimental capabilities in structural biology, biophysics and high-content pharmacology.

In parallel, Exscientia is building a new 26,000 square foot robotic laboratory at nearby Milton Park, Oxfordshire focused on the automation of chemistry and biology to accelerate drug discovery. This will take Exscientia towards its goal of drugs designed AI, made by robot.

"Exscientia has grown significantly in 2021, driven by new partnerships with leading pharma and biotech companies, as well as by our in-house drug discovery work. Our pipeline includes more than 25 active research programs across therapeutic areas, with a focus on immunology and oncology," said Dr. David Hallet, Chief Operating Officer of Exscientia. "To meet this expanded growth, we have added more than 100 employees to-date in 2021 and are excited to continue this growth as we seek to add more world-class scientists and technologists to our team."

Exscientia is a global company, headquartered in Oxford, UK with sites in Miami (FL, US), Vienna (Austria), Dundee (Scotland, UK) and Osaka (Japan). The company currently has over 170 people, roughly split between technologists and drug discovery scientists, with a united goal to find smarter and faster ways to discover and develop new drugs.

About Exscientia

Exscientia is an AI-driven pharmatech company committed to discovering and designing the best possible medicines in the fastest and most effective manner. Exscientia is the first company to progress AI-designed small molecules into the clinical setting and repeatedly demonstrate the ability of AI to transform how drugs are created. Exscientia's AI platform has now designed three drugs that are in Phase 1 human clinical trials.

Drug design is precision engineering at the molecular scale. Exscientia has built dedicated AI systems that efficiently learn from the widest range of data and consistently reapply enhanced knowledge through iterations of design. Because Exscientia's AI platform learns more effectively and rapidly than human-led efforts alone, candidate molecules satisfying complex therapeutic requirements are created with revolutionary efficiency. Exscientia believes that designing better drugs, faster, will allow the best ideas of science to rapidly become the best medicines for patients.

Exscientia has offices in Oxford, Miami, Vienna, Osaka and Dundee. For more information visit us on www.exscientia.ai or follow us on Twitter @exscientiaAI.

